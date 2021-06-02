Newspaper will expand global reach and boost prestige, publisher says





China Daily will continue its mission as a bridge for communication and understanding between China and the world, Zhou Shuchun, publisher and editor-in-chief of China Daily, said on Tuesday during celebrations for the publication’s 40th anniversary. From its beginnings as an eight-page wide-format newspaper on June 1, 1981, to today’s global media conglomerate serving more than 350 million people across multiple print and digital platforms, China Daily has not only made its mark. brand in journalism, but also flourished alongside the country. , documenting and celebrating China’s journey to modernity and prosperity, Zhou said. In a congratulatory letter released last week, President Xi Jinping acknowledged that China Daily has “played an important role in telling China’s story well and making its voice heard” for the past 40 years. Xi also urged the media group to show a “true, multidimensional and panoramic view of China,” and better present China’s development philosophy, progress and achievements. As this year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and the country embarks on a new mission to build a modern socialist country, Zhou said the China Daily will fully embody President Xi’s call and continue on. to make a greater contribution to promote trade and communication between China and the world. Over the past four decades, China Daily has analyzed and communicated the country’s policies, recorded its remarkable achievements in modernization, and reported on how China’s development can contribute to the world. Zhou said the media group has publicized and exhibited Xi Jinping’s thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era a main mission, and that the thought will continue to serve as a guiding principle for China Daily storytelling and coverage of the nation’s system, development, and efforts to build a moderately prosperous society in all respects and other key topics of the new era. At the same time, China Daily will continue to expand its global reach and influence with the aim of optimizing the international communications landscape, Zhou said. This includes improving the newspaper’s global presence, prestige and accessibility, and consolidating the leading position of its English-language app and platforms as a provider of Chinese stories and news. The editor said the group will continue to build a talented, professionally savvy global communications team with a strong work ethic. “It is only by these means that we can express the progress of the times, write a glorious chapter in the development of our homeland and live up to this great era. [email protected] Attendees listen to a keynote speech during the China Daily 40th anniversary celebration at the newspaper’s headquarters in Beijing on Tuesday. ZOU HONG / CHINA DAILY





