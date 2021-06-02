Texas Gov. Greg Abbott latest to receive Trump approval The full list





Topline

About a year away from the first 2022 election primaries, former President Donald Trump has already begun to channel his considerable influence within the Republican Party into a number of supporters, most recently for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 28: Former US President Donald Trump addresses Tories … [+] Political Action Conference (CPAC) held at the Hyatt Regency on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Launched in 1974, CPAC brings together conservative organizations, activists and world leaders to discuss issues important to them. (Photo by Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Getty Images Highlights

Abbott, who threatened to fund the state legislature if they did not pass a bill to restrict voting, received approval in part for his fight for electoral integrity weeks after his lieutenant governor Dan Patrick.

Max Miller, a former Trump campaigner and White House aide challenging Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio), one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in January.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Who voted against impeachment but criticized Trump’s conduct in the Jan.6 attack, and who, in an interview with Forbes, highlighted the “working relationship that we had taking care of Kansas as a possible reason for Trump’s endorsement.

Sen. John Boozman (R-Ark.), Who also voted for Trump’s acquittal last month but said Trump bears some responsibility for Jan.6, attributed Trump’s approval to their “narrow collaboration, citing her work with Ivanka Trump on foreign policy in an interview with Forbes.

Trump approvals appear to have already made waves in Arkansas, where he approved his former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for the gubernatorial post in January and, weeks later, endorsed Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin who had originally been gubernatorial candidate before Sanders entered the race Trump backs attorney general.

Trump urged Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.), Who downplayed the seriousness of the Jan.6 attack, to stand for re-election in 2022 while offering his full and utter endorsement, saying: He did not no idea of ​​its popularity.

Large number

17. That’s the number of Republican lawmakers who voted in favor of Trump’s impeachment, 10 House members and 7 senators, all of whom are now in Trump’s sights. In addition to members of the House, Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), against whom Trump had already pledged to campaign last June, is re-elected in 2022.

Surprising fact

Senator Lindsey Graham (RS.C.), a close ally of Trump to the ex-president, urged him to side with the Republican establishment by supporting Moran, Boozman and Crapo, according to Politico .

Crucial quote

If necessary and appropriate, I will support the main rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our America First policy, Trump said in a statement last month. We want bright, strong, thoughtful and compassionate leadership.

Tangent

Former University of Georgia and NFL running back Herschel Walker, a staunch Trump supporter who spoke at the Republican National Convention last year, will likely get Trump’s approval if he challenges Senator Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.). Trump said in a statement Wednesday that it would be fantastic if Walker ran, adding: He would be unstoppable Run Herschel, run!

To monitor

Another Trump endorsement for a main House challenger may be on the way. Trump met Catalina Lauf, a former Trump administration aide challenging Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), Trump’s outspoken Republican critic in Congress, at his Mar-a-Lago compound last week, according to Politico.

