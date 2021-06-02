Asean without enthusiasm: Jakarta Post, Asia News & Top Stories





JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST / ASIA NEWS NETWORK) – The tiny state of Liechtenstein, covering just over 160 square kilometers and a population of less than 40,000, has made a major diplomatic scoop that has been seen as an embarrassment for the shuffling feet 10 members of ASEAN at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) recently. With the support of 48 countries, Liechtenstein drafted a UN resolution “calling for an immediate suspension of the direct and indirect supply, sale or transfer of all arms, ammunition and other military equipment in Myanmar”. ASEAN could have avoided such humiliation if it had managed to show significant progress in restoring the situation in Myanmar. Top ASEAN diplomats at UN headquarters appeared to be devoting so much energy to defending the brutal military regime, which has killed hundreds, including children, jailed and tortured protesters after overthrowing a democratically elected government February 1. Asean members – minus Myanmar because the Myanmar junta withdrew the country’s representative to the UN – are now concerned about their mission to put pressure on the 193 UN members to moderate the initiative. Liechtenstein. As Reuters reported, Asean insisted that the project “cannot garner the widest possible support in its current form, especially from all directly affected countries in the region”, and therefore , further negotiations are needed “to make the text acceptable, in particular to the countries most directly affected and which are now engaged in efforts to resolve the situation.” ASEAN had to endure – unnecessary – disgrace mainly because of its slowness to implement what the leaders of the regional grouping had agreed with the Myanmar junta in Jakarta two months ago. The five-point consensus reached between ASEAN leaders and GenMin Aung Hlaing at the ASEAN secretariat on April 24 stipulates the dispatch of an ASEAN special envoy to deal with all parties related to Myanmar, as well that the cessation of violence and the release of imprisoned anti-government activists. But so far, the rotating ASEAN chairman, Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, has not officially appointed the special envoy. Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin recently told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that the final decision on the envoy will be released shortly. In the meantime, General Hlaing insisted that he would start to achieve consensus once the military fully controls the country. ASEAN has flaunted its timid efforts to help bring peace and democracy back to Myanmar. Indonesia, along with Brunei, Malaysia and Thailand, were the initiators of action to end military rule in Myanmar. Other members like Thailand and the Philippines have shown little interest in joining the fray. Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, for his part, is a staunch supporter of General Hlaing, as he himself led a military coup. As the largest country in Asean, Indonesia should not let this impasse drag on. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, with the advice of Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi, must push ASEAN to immediately appoint a special envoy with a strong mandate. President Jokowi should not hesitate to act or think that his initiative “would harm” ASEAN solidarity. Should we let other countries intimidate ASEAN in international forums just for the sake of a ruthless regime in Myanmar? The Jakarta Post is a member of the media partner of the Straits Times Asia News Network, an alliance of 23 news media organizations.







