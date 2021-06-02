Government to disclose corruption stories: Firdous





LAHORE: The special assistant to the chief information minister, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, said the government will disclose stories of corruption in the coming days with the finance minister, as PTI is the custodian of the government money.

The government will soon unveil the salient features of the public transport project to the population to underline its high cost and high recurrent expenses. People will be amazed to know about Shahbaz Sharif’s corruption in the transport sector, she said at a 90-Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam press conference with LDA vice president SM Imran and the chairman of the Ravi Urban Development Authority Imran Amine.

Dr Firdous said that no member of the PTI was interested in political instability and that party leaders could not break away from the ideology of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The reservations of some party members would soon be lifted, she said. She said that the PTI has pushed the country towards development and prosperity and that all possible efforts are being made to improve the quality of life of the people.

The Ravi River City Project is a huge initiative that would provide employment opportunities to hundreds of thousands of young people. She said the previous government plundered national resources in the name of development and, as a result, the ingenious province of Punjab was bankrupted. Jati Umra’s so-called Sharif family made money from each project and their buddies made hay as well. The special assistant to the chief minister said that the economically developed historic city of Lahore has succumbed to a wave of corruption in the past and, as a result, has faced enormous problems. Resources were wasted on specific projects and the corrupt mafia had plundered the country for 10 long years. On the other side, Prime Minister Imran Khan is a custodian of resources and he personally oversaw the affairs of the RUDA, she said. Dr Firdous said the tender process for the development of the first phase of Saphire Bay has been completed. This project is important for boosting the economy by providing job opportunities and attracting investment, adding that it was a journey to positive change.

SACM said several power supplies went off due to inclement weather the other day. In fact, the power distribution system is also imperative along with power generation, she added. In response to a question, SACM said Ali Zahars’ report was not linked to any particular person or factory owner, as Ali Zafar was in charge of the legal aspects of the technical report. The recommendations will be implemented in accordance with the law. No one is allowed to point fingers at the religious beliefs of others and parliamentarians must be very careful in this regard, SACM concluded.

