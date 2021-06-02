Devastating second wave of coronavirus changed India’s media landscapeExBulletin

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

In India, many journalists are calling for more transparency from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government. Some focus their reporting on government accountability, for example, finding the truth about the country’s death toll by sitting in front of hospitals to count body bags. The official death toll is just over 300,000, but the actual toll is likely much higher. We spoke with Manisha Pande, who has followed the evolution of coverage of many Indian media. She is the editor-in-chief of Newslaundry, an independent outlet that deals with Indian media. Pande says she first noticed the change when the second wave hit, especially since it killed more reporters.

MANISHA PANDE: The virus has really hit the newsrooms. Laundry – you know, we ourselves lost a colleague to the virus. And in fact, one of the very pro-government presenters works for a news channel that is sort of pro-Modi – he lost his life. So what has happened, I think, in the newsrooms is that it has become too hard to ignore what is going on because it affects you personally.

CORNISH: So what does that look like on the pitch? What other types of relationships do we see with this change?

PANDE: So you’ve had reporters hitting the ground and doing this really gruesome job of comparing the official records of the number of people dead versus the number of people burned in crematoriums or buried in cemeteries. You have seen journalists go to hospitals and see how health infrastructure is collapsing. This type of report was missing during the first week.

If you watch the debates in prime time, I think a lot of the talk started to question the Modi government about, you know, the mismanagement of vaccines or why we weren’t prepared enough for the second wave because we were had enough time. And so you had debates that also turned towards questioning the government rather than the first wave, where we were mostly celebrating and saying, we have to support Modi.

CORNISH: What has been the response of the Modi government? Obviously he has his own literal microphone, so to speak, right? Like, he’s got a show and …

PANDE: Yeah.

CORNISH: … Can broadcast directly to Indians. But I know this is an administration that has used tactics to suppress the media in the past. So what does it look like in this environment?

PANDE: So one of the main characteristics of this government is that it hasn’t given us a press conference since it came to power. Modi did not hold a single press conference. Now, this is especially problematic during the pandemic because you don’t have daily briefings where we are told official numbers and stuff like that.

And I think the Modi government’s response is really not much different from the response to any criticism. It’s to distract, or it’s to blame the reporters and say, okay, these guys are just there to, you know, talk about whatever’s wrong. They won’t talk about anything good. And I think even if Modi doesn’t speak himself, a lot of his ministers would launch Twitter campaigns against journalists, smear campaigns against journalists, saying they’re – you know, they’re propagandists or they’ve got it. been paid by the opposition to run these stories. So it’s more about attacking than really listening to what the media are saying.

CORNISH: You told us about the makeup of Indian newsrooms, right? – which may be dominated by upper class Hindu males as these media companies are often companies which include, for example, shipping, radio or construction. And so they want to stay on the good side of the government. So, do you think this change right now can last beyond the pandemic in terms of being really critical of the government?

PANDE: No. I think if you look at the news media space, it’s mostly independent news channels or news portals. These are mostly websites that require accounts. You have an opposition which is quite weak at the moment. Frankly, I’m not very – I can’t offer you an optimistic answer to that because it’s true that one of the main ways you can question the government or hold the government to account is through the media. , through the mainstream media. And he’s not doing his job.

CORNISH: So – when you look at the public polls, is the public fundamentally on the side of the Modi government right now?

PANDE: No, guaranteed no because things are really bad. And, you know, there isn’t a family that hasn’t lost someone or that doesn’t know someone that has lost someone. So right now the mood is very angry. But if you look at how media propaganda works, you know, it’s a slow-flowing thing, which even today – you know, you have a lot of debate blaming China. You know, it was biological warfare against India. And what would we do about it? Poor Modi – he’s trying hard, but it’s a war.

So, you know, you have most of these channels that distract your attention on a daily basis. So even if you are angry and have seen losses around you and have seen the government mess everything up, but you have a media which is one of the main instruments through which you make informed choices in a democracy, you see the media, and you see the media constantly excusing the government. It is very difficult to maintain that anger or to channel it in a way that results in empowerment. Whereas – I don’t see it happening. And that’s mainly because the media distracts your attention from what’s important or blames others or creates excuses for the government.

CORNISH: Manisha Pande, thank you very much for speaking with us.

PANDE: Thank you.

