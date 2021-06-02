Texas governor threatens to cut wages for lawmakers defending the right to vote





In the wake of Donald Trumps’ 2020 loss to Joe Biden, Republicans across the country, repeating the baseless bullshit of ex-presidents, began to insist that the process had been marred by fraud and that for to protect future contests, they had to pass new laws to preserve the integrity of the elections. Of course, in reality, there have been virtually no cases of actual fraud, and the bills designed to supposedly secure future elections have oddly enough rules in place that would suppress the votes of probable Democrats in general and people of color in particular. So when Texas lawmakers attempted to pass a bill considered one of the worst voter suppression bills in the country, people who still think democracy is worth fighting for were instead good and edgy, leading House Dems in Lone Star State to stage a walkout on Sunday that prevented the bill from being voted on before the midnight deadline. Yet instead of stopping to think about why Democrats felt the need to take such drastic action, state Republicans had a slightly different reaction that they should pass an even worse bill, and that Democrats trying to prevent the country from descending into fascism should have their pay cut.

After the (temporary) defeat of the legislation, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who apparently hates voting rights, threatened to cut funding to the Texas legislature, tweeting, I will veto the article 10 of the budget adopted by the legislature. Article 10 finances the legislative power. No salary for those who abandon their responsibilities. Stay tuned. He also said the scuttled bill that would restrict voting hours, make postal voting more difficult, give more power to supporters of the poll, increase penalties for errors by election officials and ban voting on Sundays. before 1 p.m., considered an attack on the vote. black church campaigns will be added to a special session to adopt it.

Responding to Abbotts’ threat, State Representative Chris Turner, Chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, said on Monday that he and his colleagues would continue their fight; he also called on Democrats in Congress to pass legislation to protect voting rights nationally. Were going to fight it every step of the way, were going to fight the Republicans every step of the way, and were going to do whatever they could to continue to stop, slow down and mitigate this legislation, Turner said on CNN. Texas Republicans, for their part, are apparently even more determined to deny millions of citizens the right to vote.

According to the New York Times:

GOP leaders have said they will relaunch their efforts at a special session of the Legislature. The chief architect of the bills in the state House of Representatives, Briscoe Cain, said the walkout could allow Republicans to craft a measure even more to their liking. In the end, that turned out to be a good thing, said Mr. Cain, chair of the House Elections Committee. Well come back with better legislation and more time for it. Special sessions are targeted.

Despite the Democrats’ success on Sunday night, Republicans control both houses of the Legislature and would be favored to pass a bill in a special session. Mr. Abbott did not say when he would reconvene the Legislative Assembly; he can do it as early as Tuesday, but can wait until the end of the summer, when he had planned to call back the legislators anyway to manage the redistribution. No matter when they resume the bill, they will have to present it from scratch and re-launch a process that could take weeks, although they can start with the provisions of the bill that died on Sunday night or even come up with one with more severe restrictions.

After Democrats staged the walkout, depriving the chamber of a quorum, Republicans, seemingly missing out on what it means to work for the people, accused their colleagues across the way of not doing their jobs. After the House adjourned Sunday night, the Times reports, Democrats gathered at a predominantly black church two miles from the Capitol, where they described the walkout as a last resort once it became clear that Republicans would interrupt debate to pass the bill before midnight. . We had no choice but to take extraordinary measures to protect our constituents and their right to vote, said Turner. On Twitter, State Representative Gene Wu mocked the Abbots’ threat to cut funding to the legislature, which he said would punish working-class office staff, maintenance and others. support services and would be up to par with Texas Republicans.

In addition to Republicans’ attempts to crack down on voting rights, GOP lawmakers apparently have a mission to turn Texas into a fundamentally uninhabitable state. Last week, the Republican-led legislature approved a late-night bill that allows people to carry handguns in public without a license, background check or training, which Abbott said he would sign. despite the opposition of 59% of Texans and the concerns raised by many law enforcement agencies. groups, per the Washington Post. And from September, not only will abortion be banned as early as six weeks without exception for rape or incest, but anyone can sue an abortion provider and collect at least $ 10,000, plus fees. legal, if he wins, according to the Texas Tribune.

