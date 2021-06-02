Politics
Janet Yellen and Chinas Liu He talk by video call
China’s top trade negotiator, Vice Premier Liu He, spoke with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen by video conference in what the United States called an introductory meeting.
China’s state-run news agency Xinhua said the two had exchanged views on issues of mutual concern and expressed willingness to maintain communications. The two sides believe that Sino-US economic relations are very important, Xinhua said.
According to a Treasury statement, Ms. Yellen discussed the Biden administration’s economic plans and the importance of cooperating in areas that are in the best interests of the United States, while frankly addressing areas of concern.
The conversation took place a week after Mr. Liu spoke by phone with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai. The two sides agreed to continue communicating, according to a statement from China’s Ministry of Commerce after Mr. Liu and Ms. Tais’ conversation.
Mr. Liu had negotiated numerous rounds on trade issues with former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer during the Trump administration. His call with Ms. Yellen marked the continuation of his role as Beijing’s point of reference for US-China economic relations, at least in the short term.
According to the Treasury statement, Ms. Yellen said she looked forward to future discussions with Mr. Liu.
Beijing recently considered replacing Mr. Liu as senior economic envoy to Washington, the Wall Street Journal reported in May. The deliberation was part of a larger staff reshuffle as China recalibrates its approach to the new US administration.
Veteran diplomat Qin Gang, a trusted aide to President Xi Jinping, is expected to travel to Washington soon to be China’s next ambassador to the United States, the Journal reported.
For now, President Xi has decided to keep Liu in his role as an economic interlocutor with Washington, Chinese officials said, in order to demonstrate the continued importance of economic cooperation between the two world powers.
In recent months, Beijing has expressed its willingness to re-establish regular, high-level meetings between China and the United States.
The so-called strategic dialogue format was first put in place under the George W. Bush administration, but was abolished by the Trump administration, which viewed it as an exercise that bound the United States in fruitless discussions. As the relationship becomes more competitive, Beijing sees the mechanism as a stabilizer to reduce the risk of conflict. So far, the Biden team has shown no interest in resuming talks.
One of the pressing issues facing Mr. Liu, Mr. Xis’ chief economic adviser, is how to reduce what Beijing sees as excessive appreciation pressure on China’s currency, the yuan. China’s central bank recently took a number of steps to try to prevent the yuan from rising too quickly. A more expensive yuan can hurt Chinese exports abroad.
In the meantime, Beijing fears it will be seen as trying to manage the currency to its advantage, especially at a time when many in Washington have challenged what they see as China’s mercantilist policies.
I would expect the handling of Chinese currencies to have been discussed during the call, a Beijing government adviser said.
Neither side disclosed details of the conversation between Ms. Yellen and Mr. Liu.
—Bingyan Wang contributed to this article.
Write to Lingling Wei at [email protected]
Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8
Appeared in the June 2, 2021 print edition under the title “Trade Envoy, Yellen Hold Virtual Talks”.
