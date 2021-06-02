[Cek Fakta] This official video ignores Jokowi’s handshake? Find out the facts





A video circulated showing an official neglecting to shake hands with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). This video is circulating on social networks. Batik Madrim’s facebook account also posted the video on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. The account commented on the 18-second video. “Wowhhhh,” the Batik Madrim account wrote. This message has been answered by a number of Internet users. Composed of 18 emoticons and 30 comments.



What do you think of this article ? Happy





Inspire





Confuse





Sad



Search:

Based on our research, the claim that the person responsible for the video ignored President Jokowi’s handshake is false. In fact, the video is incomplete. The person in charge is Turkish Ambassador Mahmut Erol KIlic. He was one of 12 Ambassadors Extraordinary Plenipotentiary (LBBP) to the Republic of Indonesia who presented a letter of credence to President Jokowi at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Wednesday August 7, 2019. At the time of submission, Ambassador Mahmut had the first round. He addressed President Jokowi and then handed in his credentials. Ambassador Mahmut forgot to shake hands. Even though Jokowi had already reached out and smiled. However, shortly after, Ambassador Mahmut turned to approach Jokowi and shook his hand. This can be seen in a 2 minute 24 second video uploaded to Suaradotcom’s YouTube channel on August 7, 2019. In the 52nd minute, the Ambassador shook hands with Jokowi. Conclusion:

The claim that the person responsible for the video neglected to shake hands with President Jokowi is false. In fact, the video is incomplete. This information is classified as a type of manipulated content hoax. Manipulated content or manipulated content usually contains edits from information published by major and credible media. Simply put, this type of content is formed by editing existing content with the aim of deceiving the audience. Reference:

https://www.medcom.id/telusur/cek-fakta/0kp03GRk-video-jokowi-ingin-berjabat-tangan-tapi-diabaikan-seorang-pejabat

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LqvOCOJ-9RM

https://archive.md/O0aoB We are very happy and grateful if you find any information that is marked as a hoax or have any objections to the results of the fact check then report it via email [email protected] or WA / SMS to the number 082113322016 (DHI)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos