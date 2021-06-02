Donald Trump calls former Rep. Barbara Comstock “RINO” after appearing “to meet the press”





Former President Donald Trump has denounced former Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-Va.) As a “RINO loser” after months of criticism which culminated in her joke that few Republicans “would join a search party” if he disappeared.

Comstock, who left Congress in 2019 after losing his 2018 re-election bid, has repeatedly criticized Trump for spreading the lie that his 2020 election defeat to President Joe Biden was due to massive electoral fraud . Trump fired back on Tuesday, pairing the former congressman with other GOP figures he spoke against after receiving criticism.

“Former RINO congressman Barbara Comstock of Virginia, who has definitely lost her race to someone she should have easily beaten, is now telling Republicans how to get elected,” Trump said in a statement. “She had no problem being with me while she was in the Oval Office or when she needed anything.”

“She and other RINO losers like Mitt Romney, Little Ben Sasse, Lisa Murkowski, Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger and Karl Rover are what’s really wrong with the Republican Party, not the big Republicans, Conservatives and MAGA Patriots. ! ” Trump added.

Newsweek has contacted Comstock for comment.

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday denounced former Virginia GOP congressman Barbara Comstock as a “RINO loser.” Trump is pictured at a campaign rally in Newtown, Pa. On October 31, 2020. MANDEL NGAN / AFP / Getty

On Sunday, Comstock joked that few Republicans would join a “search group” for Trump if the former president disappears. Comstock made the remarks during an appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press.

Comstock appeared on the show to discuss his efforts to convince Republicans to back a Jan.6 commission on behalf of the mother of the late Capitol Constable Brian Sicknick, who died a day after defending the Capitol against a violent mob of Trump supporters.

“I understand Republicans want to get away from Donald Trump,” Comstock said. “I mean, if Donald Trump were to disappear tomorrow, I don’t think you’d have a lot of Republicans in the search group. Maybe a few prosecutors, but not Republicans… They want to get away from him, but the problem is that it’s not going to go away. “

In a CNN interview on May 7, Comstock described Trump as a “sore loser” and expressed disbelief that Republicans would want the party to continue under his influence after its overall defeat in the 2020 election. Trump lost the elections by over 7 million national popular votes and 74 Electoral College votes.

“I don’t understand … Trump has 46.9 [percent of the vote]so it’s a minority, ”Comstock said. “He divided the country and now he divides the Republican Party. So you are dividing up what is a minority … hanging our hat on a twice impeached guy who twice lost the popular vote makes no sense. But it has become a cult of personality. “

“I can’t explain why you want to tie your cart to someone who has already shown that they can divide your party, divide the country and be destructive,” she added. “It doesn’t make sense to say, ‘Let’s go hang out with the loser.’ He’s a sore loser. He was a big loser and it’s time to move on. “

On Tuesday, Comstock commented that Trump was “delusional and ignorant” while sharing a tweet from New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman who said the former president “expects” him to inexplicably “get well.” in the White House by August of this year. Newsweek has not independently verified Haberman’s claim.

Delusional and ignorant – Trump reportedly told people (like Sydney Powell this weekend) that he would be reinstated by August. https://t.co/Vti3TT7oRG

– Barbara Comstock (@BarbaraComstock) June 1, 2021

