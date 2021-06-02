Politics
MHA sends demonstration to ex-Bengal top babu Alapan Bandyopadhyay
Calcutta: In a move that could further exacerbate tensions between the Center and the government of West Bengal led by Mamata Banerjee, the Union’s Home Office on Monday evening slapped a notice of presentation to Alapan Bandyopadhyay, an officer of the IAS by batch of 1987, hours before his retirement as head of state secretary after rejecting a three-month extension.
The notice, under section 51 of the Disaster Management Act 2005, which is punishable by imprisonment for up to two years or a fine, or both, has was served on the former senior state official as he skipped a review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28 on the devastation of Cyclone Yaas in the state.
Mr. Bandyopadhyay, who was appointed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as his chief advisor for three years after his retirement, was asked to “explain in writing” to the ministry within three days on “why no action should be taken. taken against him ”by virtue of article 51 of the DM Act. This particular section concerns the “obstruction punishment” for refusing to comply with a directive given by the central government.
The notice reads: “The officer, by abstaining from the review meeting held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kalaikunda affected by the cyclone in West Bengal on May 28, acted in a manner equivalent to refusing to comply with the legal instructions of the Central Government and is therefore contrary to section 51 (b) of the 2005 Disaster Management Act.
“After the Prime Minister arrived in Kalaikunda for a scheduled review meeting with the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary of West Bengal, the Prime Minister and other members of his entourage waited almost 15 minutes for the arrival of state government officers.
“In view of the absence, the chief secretary was called by an official to ask him whether or not he wished to participate in the review meeting. Subsequently, the Chief Secretary arrived, along with the Chief Minister, inside the meeting room and left immediately thereafter, ”the notice added.
On May 28, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), which falls under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions headed by the Prime Minister, ordered Mr. Bandyopadhyay to report to his office on Monday morning. North Block in New Delhi for its central deputation. When he jumped it, a second notice Monday night asked him to show up on Tuesday morning. This time, too, Mr. Bandyopadhyay stayed on the sidelines.
While the DoPT is the supervisory authority for the cadres of IAS officers, notification of the cause was served under the provisions of the DM Act, which reports directly to the Union Ministry of the Interior. The National Disaster Management Authority is headed by the PM.
Sources at Nabanna, the secretary of state, said Tuesday evening that Mr. Bandyopadhyay would respond to the MHA’s advice, citing valid reasons.
Attacking the CM and Mr. Bandyopadhyay, BJP MP and opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari tweeted: “The theater of the absurd is playing out in West Bengal. For the sake of his own ego, to destroy the federal structure of India and protect the Chief Secretary from his indiscipline, CM (non MP) CM @MamataOfficial Didi brings discredit on the CM office and the Constitution of the India. What secrets does the outgoing CS know that (non-MLA) CM @MamataOfficial is moving heaven and earth to protect it? Is it really appropriate for a CS to skip the meeting of the Prime Minister organized to help people in difficulty because of Cyclone Yaas? No, this is not the case.
He affirmed: “I demand that the strictest measures be taken against the outgoing CS for indiscipline, violation of the rules of service at a time of natural disaster and global pandemic, irregularities and not helping others simply because of sinister games. policies. TMC has let the people of West Bengal down. Looting taxpayer dollars is TMC’s favorite pastime. Outgoing CSs and now CM (non-MLA) @MamataOfficial “advisers” will enjoy a comfortable salary of Rs 2.5 lakhs per month and soft benefits. There are certainly better ways to spend hard-earned tax dollars. “
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]