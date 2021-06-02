MHA sends demonstration to ex-Bengal top babu Alapan Bandyopadhyay

Calcutta: In a move that could further exacerbate tensions between the Center and the government of West Bengal led by Mamata Banerjee, the Union’s Home Office on Monday evening slapped a notice of presentation to Alapan Bandyopadhyay, an officer of the IAS by batch of 1987, hours before his retirement as head of state secretary after rejecting a three-month extension.

The notice, under section 51 of the Disaster Management Act 2005, which is punishable by imprisonment for up to two years or a fine, or both, has was served on the former senior state official as he skipped a review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28 on the devastation of Cyclone Yaas in the state.

Mr. Bandyopadhyay, who was appointed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as his chief advisor for three years after his retirement, was asked to “explain in writing” to the ministry within three days on “why no action should be taken. taken against him ”by virtue of article 51 of the DM Act. This particular section concerns the “obstruction punishment” for refusing to comply with a directive given by the central government.

The notice reads: “The officer, by abstaining from the review meeting held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kalaikunda affected by the cyclone in West Bengal on May 28, acted in a manner equivalent to refusing to comply with the legal instructions of the Central Government and is therefore contrary to section 51 (b) of the 2005 Disaster Management Act.

“After the Prime Minister arrived in Kalaikunda for a scheduled review meeting with the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary of West Bengal, the Prime Minister and other members of his entourage waited almost 15 minutes for the arrival of state government officers.

“In view of the absence, the chief secretary was called by an official to ask him whether or not he wished to participate in the review meeting. Subsequently, the Chief Secretary arrived, along with the Chief Minister, inside the meeting room and left immediately thereafter, ”the notice added.

On May 28, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), which falls under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions headed by the Prime Minister, ordered Mr. Bandyopadhyay to report to his office on Monday morning. North Block in New Delhi for its central deputation. When he jumped it, a second notice Monday night asked him to show up on Tuesday morning. This time, too, Mr. Bandyopadhyay stayed on the sidelines.

While the DoPT is the supervisory authority for the cadres of IAS officers, notification of the cause was served under the provisions of the DM Act, which reports directly to the Union Ministry of the Interior. The National Disaster Management Authority is headed by the PM.

Sources at Nabanna, the secretary of state, said Tuesday evening that Mr. Bandyopadhyay would respond to the MHA’s advice, citing valid reasons.

Attacking the CM and Mr. Bandyopadhyay, BJP MP and opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari tweeted: “The theater of the absurd is playing out in West Bengal. For the sake of his own ego, to destroy the federal structure of India and protect the Chief Secretary from his indiscipline, CM (non MP) CM @MamataOfficial Didi brings discredit on the CM office and the Constitution of the India. What secrets does the outgoing CS know that (non-MLA) CM @MamataOfficial is moving heaven and earth to protect it? Is it really appropriate for a CS to skip the meeting of the Prime Minister organized to help people in difficulty because of Cyclone Yaas? No, this is not the case.

He affirmed: “I demand that the strictest measures be taken against the outgoing CS for indiscipline, violation of the rules of service at a time of natural disaster and global pandemic, irregularities and not helping others simply because of sinister games. policies. TMC has let the people of West Bengal down. Looting taxpayer dollars is TMC’s favorite pastime. Outgoing CSs and now CM (non-MLA) @MamataOfficial “advisers” will enjoy a comfortable salary of Rs 2.5 lakhs per month and soft benefits. There are certainly better ways to spend hard-earned tax dollars. “

