Jokowi Signs Presidential Decree on Working Group for Accelerating Socialization of Job Creation Law





Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) issued Presidential Decree (Keppres) number 10 of 2021 regarding the Working Group for Accelerating Socialization of Law No. 11 of 2020 regarding job creation. This presidential decree aims to streamline the implementation of Law No. 11 of 2020 on job creation by promoting economic growth and expanding employment opportunities. "Therefore, it is necessary to proceed to a massive and directed socialization of the community both at home and abroad", one reads in the quoted presidential decree. Medcom.id, Jakarta, Wednesday June 2, 2021. In the decision, it is said that socialization carried out by ministries or institutions or authorities or local governments must achieve the same objectives. Therefore, the government formed a working group (task).





“In order to synergize the substance, the strategy and the socialization activities of the law number 11 of 2020 concerning the creation of jobs carried out by the ministries / institutions / authorities / local governments, a working group for the acceleration of the socialization of the law number 11 of 2020 concerning the employment Creation was formed, hereinafter referred to as the working group on the law on the creation of jobs ”, we read in article 1. Based on the provisions of these regulations, the Job Creation Law Working Group reports to and to the President. The mission of this Task Force is based on the provisions of article 4, namely to synergize the content of the socialization of the law on job creation and its implementing regulations and to determine the strategy of socialization of the law. on job creation and its implementing regulations in the news media held by ministries / institutions / authorities / provincial administrations / districts / cities. Then, consolidate the socialization activities of the Job Creation Law and its implementing regulations. Appoint a person in charge of socializing the Job Creation Law and its implementing regulations in forums related to domestic and foreign investment. “Recommend resource persons in the implementation of socialization carried out by ministries / institutions / authorities / provincial governments / districts / cities linked to the law on job creation and its implementing regulations”, we read at article 4. Lily: Next year, President Jokowi has the ambition to invest to reach IDR 1.2 trillion Tri In addition, as stated in Article 5, in carrying out this task, the Task Force has the power to consolidate the plan of the socialization program of the Job Creation Law and its implementing regulations. In addition, provide guidance to ministries / institutions / authorities / local governments in the implementation of the socialization of the Job Creation Law and its implementing regulations and monitor the implementation of the socialization of the Job Creation Law and its implementing regulations directly or through reports. “Coordinate to obtain data and information related to the Job Creation Law and its implementing regulations as well as to obtain a copy of the report on the results of monitoring and evaluation of the implementation of the Law on Job Creation and its implementing regulations carried out by the Presidency Personnel Office ”, we read in Article 5. This regulation was signed by Jokowi on May 4, 2021. This policy comes into effect from the date of its promulgation. (JMS)







