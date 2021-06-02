Why Keir Starmer is the reason Boris Johnson survived so many scandals





It was the week that was. And that was the name of the groundbreaking television satire of the early 1960s, when the great David Frost et al cast a ruthless eye on the agony of a Tory administration.

Some see clear analogies to those distant times in the struggles of the current Johnson administration.

In both cases, the Conservatives were or have been in power for more than a decade under a succession of prime ministers. In both cases, the government had suffered badly from a foreign entanglement that had damaged its credibility and fundamentally called into question Britain’s role in the world. In the 1950s, it was Suez. More recently the European Union. In both cases, Conservative governments have seemed incompetent, accident prone, and utterly incapable of tackling serious issues, whether it was the Cold War of the early 1960s or the pandemic of today. READ MORE: ‘Labor have sold their soul and are not offering us anything’: Domestic readers explain why they stopped voting for the party In both cases, the Prime Minister – Macmillan in the 1960s and Johnson today – was an outsider, an opportunist who had picked up the pieces of the disasters of his predecessors, victorious electorally but still very vulnerable to internal strife. But there the analogies end. For starters, Macmillan was a political giant compared to Johnson. Macmillan was suave, sophisticated and a master of the game. Johnson is chaotic, unruly and unscrupulous. But there is every sign that while the giant has fallen, the lower man will continue to prosper, at least politically. Here’s why. By far the most important is the opposition or absence of it. In the early 1960s, Labor was led by the dazzling Harold Wilson, the best opposition leader of the 20th century. With Labor seemingly played out, out of date, torn apart and dragged down by ancient feuds, Wilson repositioned them in no time as the white-hot flag bearers of a modern era. Now Labor is ruled by a blind moron whose main qualification is that he is not Jeremy Corbyn. Presented gift after political gift, Starmer still manages to make Johnson’s political gyrations almost normal. That’s why Johnson outlasted the Dominic Cummings Exocets, not only to make it to the altar, but to maintain a comfortable lead in the opinion polls this weekend. Cummings’ most eloquent phrase during his marathon committee session was to deplore a political system that offered a choice between Corbyn and Johnson. He could have added or between Johnson and Starmer. The underlying labor problems are even more serious than those of the Conservatives. The Tories are (at least) two parts; a traditional, comfortable with power and privilege; the other is driving Brexit with a nasty streak – from flushing blue to blue wall, with the intention of building yachts but no decks. READ MORE: Anas Sarwar snubs Richard Leonard from Scottish Labor leader list However, Labor has a bigger problem than their traditional party divisions. They face a massive defection of much of their working-class base to Johnson’s populism. So that is the likely shape of things to come to Brexit in Britain – a Conservative party unable to govern and a Labor opposition unable to enter government. It is not an attractive prospect and not one that Scotland should consider for a moment longer. There will never be a better time to force the constitutional question. Never has the prospect of a small, economically prosperous and socially just European nation seemed more appealing, and never has the grim alternative of a British drop of post-imperial prejudice seemed less appealing. Admittedly, the SNP does not have its problems to seek, the most important of which is the intellectual and strategic vacuum of the last seven years. Instead of the vision of independence, comfortable careerists were allowed to feast. However, the foundations of the independence dossier are solid and just as the whole framework of British society is fractured. If we build the moment, hope and idealism will return. Set the timetable and galvanize the nation.







