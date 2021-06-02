Test schedule for Narendra Modi

The fourth and first virtual edition of “Pariksha Pe Charcha” – Narendra Modi’s interaction with students, teachers and parents ahead of the board exam season – drew strong criticism from the opposition. The interaction took place even as India grappled with acute shortages of beds, oxygen and vaccines during the second wave of Covid-19.

“Pariksha Pe Charcha,” Modi’s annual interaction with students aged 16-18 that discusses various aspects of student life, particularly exam stress, appears to be a carefully crafted strategy to gain traction among students. young / new voters. But there is a paradox in Modi’s reach towards this constituency that cannot be ignored. Modi’s animosity towards India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and all that the latter stood for is not unheard of. Ironically, Modi, a constant and bitter critic of Nehru, seems to want to emulate Nehru’s image in order to build a brand. Modi also didn’t hesitate to pull a sheet or two from Nehru’s book. His interactions with students are one example.

The timing of the exercise – India is in the throes of a deadly second wave of coronavirus – reinforced the idea that Modi and his government are perpetually in campaign mode and do not hesitate to turn a blind eye to governance. It is also a bad outlook for a government that is a past master in a political perspective. So what explains the Prime Minister’s bet to hold “Pariksha Pe Charcha” at a time when he could become cannon fodder for the opposition?

To understand the political rationale for this decision, we must revisit the election verdicts of 2014 and 2019. In 2014, in a young and restless India increasingly cynical of its politicians, especially those in power, Modi’s ability to stand up for himself. connecting with the hopes and aspirations of young people, especially those of first-time voters, fueled his first victory. The Bharatiya Janata party obtained twice as many votes as the Congress among the first-time voters. It is an undisputed fact that young voters played a central role in the BJP’s double victories in 2014 and 2019. While a scam tainted with a UPA-II government was on its final stage, Modi appeared on the national scene as “the right man”. at the right time with the right rhetoric, “capturing the lock, stock and barrel youth vote.

Seven years and two general election victories later, the BJP faces an imminent threat of a trend reversal as discontent among young people simmers over rising unemployment, mismanagement of the pandemic and the chaotic state of the economy. The constituency for young voters is too large to ignore. There were 133 million voters for the first time in 2019. By 2024, Generation Z, a colloquial term used to refer to people born after 1996, would become a powerful electoral force. Up to 46 percent of Gen Z respondents are concerned about the current state of the economy, according to a Center for Policy Research poll. Gen Z voters are also said to be the most likely to disagree with the current regime’s controversial ideological projects, such as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Citizens Register. Most of them (around 42 percent) also disagreed with the crackdown on universities. Their views contrasted sharply with those of older groups who seem to side with the Modi regime.

The BJP is slowly losing its luster and novelty among Indian youth. Having reached adulthood in the Modi years, Gen Z or the early voters of 2024 are unlikely to buy into the BJP theory about 60 years of congressional poor governance and dynasty politics. This gives a huge opening for the opposition. Recognizing this, the Modi government appears to have taken a two-pronged approach. To silence the dissenting voices of students and young activists, the Modi government has taken a tough approach by invoking sedition and the draconian law on illegal activities (prevention). Charges against a 21-year-old climate activist for sharing a ‘toolbox’ in support of agricultural protests are symbolic of the boldness with which the current waiver plans to face Indian boy idealism politically informed.

As for the young “apolitical” Indian, the Prime Minister relies on public relations initiatives such as “Pariksha Pe Charcha”. Whether this two-pronged strategy will be successful remains to be seen.