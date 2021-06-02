Tajik President Emomali Rahmon arrives today at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan





File photo of President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the 2nd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing. Tajik President Emomali Rahmon arrives today for a two-day official visit. He has visited Pakistan seven times since 1994. A number of agreements / memoranda of understanding are expected to be signed during the visit.

ISLAMABAD: President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrives in Islamabad today for a two-day visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The president will be accompanied by a high-level delegation to meet with Pakistani leaders on multilateral issues.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi extended an invitation to Rahmon in March on behalf of Prime Minister Khan at a meeting in Dushanbe.

Announcing President Rahmon’s visit, the Foreign Ministry said: “Tajikistan is important in the context of Pakistan’s vision for closer ties and enhanced cooperation with Central Asia. The vision emphasizes forging closer ties in trade, investment, energy, security and person-to-person. “

Bilateral relations with Tajikistan are characterized by Pakistan as a relationship with mutual respect, shared perceptions and a common desire to promote peace, stability and development in the region.

Qureshi at the 9th Heart of Asia Ministerial Conference – Istanbul Process in Dushanbe, had met with the civilian and military leaders of Tajikistan.

“Indeed, our bilateral relations with Tajikistan are of great importance, the vision and common objectives of the Pakistani and Tajik leaders providing a solid basis to build them further,” Qureshi said at the time.

Pakistan also offered its seaports to Tajikistan as they offered the shortest route to connectivity with Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa and beyond.

Pakistan has trained many senior military officers and diplomats from Tajikistan, while the government says it will welcome more officers coming to Pakistan and increased willingness to train and build Tajikistan’s military capacity.

During the visit, Prime Minister Khan and President Rahmon will lead their respective sides in delegation-level talks.

Pakistan and Tajikistan are part of the CASA-1000 transmission line project with the Kyrgyz Republic and Afghanistan. The energy project provides for the transmission of surplus electricity from the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan to Pakistan (1000MW) and Afghanistan (300MW).

Qureshi, during his visit to Dushanbe, gave assurances of Pakistan’s commitment to CASA-1000 and interest in its timely completion, as it is a project that benefits Pakistan and the region.

“The two sides will exchange views on deepening bilateral cooperation in various fields – including political, economic, trade, investment, energy, security and defense, culture, education and regional connectivity,” the foreign ministry said.

A number of agreements / memoranda of understanding are expected to be signed during the visit. The visiting dignitary will meet separately with President Dr Arif Alvi. The two countries share common views on major regional and international issues and cooperate closely in various multilateral fora.

Qureshi said there are many opportunities to improve bilateral trade and promote investment in the two countries, and insisted on the need for businessmen and entrepreneurs from both countries to visit each other. and invest in potential business opportunities.

On May 25, 2021, the two sides held the 5th Round of Pakistan-Tajikistan Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) at Foreign Secretary / First Deputy Foreign Minister level and reviewed the full range of bilateral relations.

Pakistan also underlined the importance of parliamentary exchanges as they create links between the policy makers of the two governments and this is very important.

President Rahmon has visited Pakistan seven times since 1994. His last bilateral visit was in November 2015.

In the multilateral context, President Rahmon visited Pakistan for the 13th CEE summit held in Islamabad in March 2017. His next visit will strengthen the efforts of both sides to forge a long-term multidimensional relationship. .

Originally posted in The News

