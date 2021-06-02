UNGA chief “saddened” by India’s reactions to his statements in Kashmir

General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir is “saddened by India’s reaction to its statements on Kashmir, according to deputy spokesman Amy Quantrill, who said they had been taken out of context.

She said at a press briefing on Tuesday: “The president was saddened to see a press release from the Indian Foreign Ministry, which describes his remarks on Jammu and Kashmir from a selective perspective, while they are in line with the UN’s long-standing position on this issue. “

She added: “It is unfortunate that the President’s remarks were taken out of context.

Referring to Kashmir at a press conference in Islamabad last week, Bozkir said: “I think it is the duty, especially of Pakistan, to bring this more strongly to the UN platform.” .

Speaking with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi by his side, Bozkir also endorsed Islamabad’s – so far unsuccessful – attempts to tie the Kashmir issue to the Palestinian issue.

“As the minister mentioned, and also compared to two important things, I think the two issues are of the same age, Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir, and I fully agree that this is is the case, ”he said.

He also said that the Kashmir issue did not have the “same broad political wind” as the Palestinian cause.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is one of only two leaders – apart from Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan – to have raised the Kashmir issue in recent years at the 193-member United Nations General Assembly, where the Islamabad’s attempts to lift it were repulsed.

Bozkir, who is Turkey’s former European affairs minister, is traditionally expected to act independently of his country while he is president of the General Assembly.

Reacting to Bozkir’s statements, Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a strongly worded statement: “When an outgoing president of the United Nations General Assembly makes misleading and damaging remarks, he a terrible service to the office he occupies. The UN President The behavior of the General Assembly is truly regrettable and surely diminishes its position on the global platform. “

“We express our strong opposition to the unjustified references made to the territory of the Indian Union of Jammu and Kashmir by the President of the United Nations General Assembly Volkan Bozkir during his recent visit to Pakistan,” he said. he declared.

Explaining Bozkir’s position, Quantrill said: “During his joint press engagement with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, the President also responded to questions from members of the press regarding the procedural aspects of a possible review of this. issue (of Kashmir) to the United Nations General Assembly, while reiterating the position of the UN, which is governed by the Charter of the United Nations and applicable Security Council resolutions. “

One of the Security Council resolutions, No. 47 adopted on April 21, 1948, called for Pakistan’s complete withdrawal from Kashmir.

Quantrill added: “The President also recalled the Simla Agreement between India and Pakistan of 1972, which stipulates that the final status of Jammu and Kashmir is to be settled by peaceful means, in accordance with the Charter of United Nations”.

Under the Simla Agreement signed by Indira Gandhi, who was the Indian Prime Minister, and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, then President of Pakistan, the two countries agreed to settle their differences bilaterally, thus excluding any involvement of third.

Quantrill said that Bozkir had “reiterated that throughout his tenure, and in accordance with UN policy and applicable UN Security Council resolutions, he urged all parties to refrain from change. the status of the disputed territory ”.

It was a reference to the abrogation by India of Article 370 of its Constitution which granted special status to Kashmir.

“The president continues to support dialogue and diplomacy and encourages Pakistan and India to resolve this dispute by peaceful means,” she added.

Bozkir also visited Bangladesh on his trip to South Asia last month, but skipped India due to the virulent second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When announcing the trip, his spokesperson Brenden Varma said he would later visit India.

Bozkir received the Pakistan Crescent, the country’s second highest civilian honor, during his visit.