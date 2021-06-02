CISCE Cancels ISC Class 12 Board Exams After Center Announces

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) decision to cancel ISC Class 12 exams aligned with the cancellation of board exams by the CBSE.
The Council for Indian Schools Certificate Exams (CISCE) announced on Tuesday that it has decided to cancel the ISC Board of Trustees exams for grade 12 students. The announcement came just after the Center announced the cancellation of the Class 12 CBSE Board exams. Examinations have been suspended due to the COVID-19 situation in the country, CISCE Secretary Gerry Arathoon said.
“The exams have been canceled. Alternative assessment criteria will be announced soon,” Arathoon told PTI.
The Indian Schools Certificate Examinations Council (CISCE) decision to cancel ISC Class 12 exams aligned with the cancellation of the board exams by the CBSE. The decision to cancel the Class 12 CBSE exams was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.
“The Indian government has decided to cancel the CBSE Class XII board exams. After extensive consultation, we have made a decision in favor of the students, a decision that protects the health as well as the future of our children. young people, “Prime Minister Modi said in a statement. .
During the meeting, it was decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of pupils in class 12 according to well-defined objective criteria within a specified time frame. The authorities have also decided that in the event that some students wish to take the exams, such an option will be offered to them by the CBSE, as and when it is possible to organize them.
Previously, the CISCE had asked affiliated schools to submit data including the average of the marks obtained by the pupils of class 12 in class 11 and during the current academic season. In April, the board announced the cancellation of ICSE Class 10 exams.
