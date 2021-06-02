European Union High Representative on visit to Jakarta to meet President Jokowi





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – Foreign Minister (Menlu) Retno Marsudi received the visit of the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Union (HRVP), Josep Borrell Fontelles, at the Pancasila building, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Wednesday ( 2/6/2021). Foreign Minister said HRVP Borrell will pay a courtesy visit to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and meet with Defense Minister (Menhan) Prabowo Subianto and House of Representatives Commission I Chairman Meutya Viada Hafid . “This is his first visit to Indonesia since his appointment in 2019. In addition to meeting with me, he will also pay a courtesy visit to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, a meeting with the Minister and the President of the Commission I of the House of Representatives, “Retno said in a virtual press statement today. During a meeting at the Foreign Ministry building, Foreign Minister Retno and HRVP Borrell witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the European Union (EU) and KfW Germany regarding a additional grant of 10 million euros (174.4 billion Rp) to the German KfW project which will be channeled to strengthen the capacity of 2 university hospitals in South Sulawesi and East Java in research related to the management of Covid-19 and other pandemics in the future. Kfw, formerly KfW Bankengruppe, is a German development and investment bank based in Frankfurt. The bank is engaged in the financing of private investments, development financing for developing countries, as well as private financing. “This meeting is not our first meeting. During the pandemic, telephone communications are also often made to discuss various regional and international issues, ”Retno said. The EU is Indonesia’s 3rd largest trading partner with a value of US $ 25.5 billion, and the 6th investor with a value of US $ 1.9 billion in nearly 7,000 projects. Indonesia and the EU share many common values, namely democracy, human rights and multilateralism. “This is a solid basis for Indonesia-EU cooperation. This strong foundation also helps our efforts to resolve differences of opinion on several issues, ”said Retno. Retno said during the discussion with HRVP Borrell that a number of issues were also addressed, including global cooperation in managing the pandemic, including access to vaccines, economic cooperation and various regional issues and international organizations such as the Indo-Pacific, Myanmar and Palestine. . Source: BeritaSatu.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos