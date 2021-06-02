Politics
Boris Johnson must learn to compromise in marriage
When I got number 10’s late invitation to a do-it-yourself in the cathedral and drink poo in the rose garden, I didn’t think about it.
It’s not worth going all the way for a sermon and prosecco. I can do it anytime here in Stornoway, but without the plonk on the lawn.
So I kindly thanked him and just wrote, “Sorry, Boris. Always busy here keeping this island Covid-free. Mrs X insists on not kissing closely. It’s not a Covid thing – she’s been telling me that for almost 25 years. Maybe next time B.
I had absolutely no idea Boris was planning to marry Carrie or anything like that. I wouldn’t have told anyone. I probably would have mentioned it here in the column, but I wouldn’t have told anyone.
Sometimes marriage means letting go
Now Boris has asked me for advice on what to do to make sure they get along for the long haul. Well, that’s how it is. You have to let go of some things that have always been dear to you. For example, yesterday Mrs. X made pancakes. She did a good job with them, surprisingly.
So I said they reminded me of my mothers. She became very limp. She said, “Oh, do you know something? This is the first time that you compare what I have done to your mothers.
I said, “Well, it’s because this is the first time you’ve come near it.
She would have hit me but Nicola then announced that the islands were going to level 0. Yup. From anger to joy in two seconds. She put the frying pan down. We are hygienic people here, not like these mainlanders.
Do we need another large yacht?
I hope Boris takes it the right way when I say I’m not impressed with his plans for a new national flagship. It’s like the old royal yacht Britannia. It was the Royal Ferry from 1953 to 1997. Britannia was actually designed by Prince Philip. With its slope towards the stern, it will also look like the ferry from Ullapool to Stornoway, Loch Seaforth – when in working order.
It will be multi-purpose and enter service in 2025, says government. It is to be used by the Royal Family and the then Prime Minister – so it will be a life on the ocean wave for Chancellor Rishi Sunak.
Hey CalMac, here’s an idea. If you’re really stuck you might be able to get Royal Assent to commission the Royal Yacht Britannia
Diplomats and trade delegations could also on board showcase UK exports and make the most of trade opportunities.
All because the food miles and deadly pollution of the planet that we will be forced to face because of Brexit will be staggering. Still, it was all of Aberdeenshire that wanted this fiasco to come, so it’s all your fault there. Nothing to do with us Hebrides. Fit like, you fools.
Britannia could be converted back to ferry
The idea of British trade being promoted around the world by a flagship based on the designs of the late Duke of Edinburgh and besieged West Coast ferry owner Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd makes my wood shake.
Ach, that will never be reliable. This will be the back-up ferry for the route from Castlebay to Oban before you know it. I can’t do much worse than the rickety old Isle of Lewis MV, that’s for sure.
Remember, old HMY Britannia is still strapped in to keep people gaping at Ocean Terminal in Leith. Hey CalMac, here’s an idea. If you’re really stranded you might be able to get Royal Assent to put it into service as you don’t seem to have done anything useful to get other reliable ships to one of our island routes. .
Britannia is 68? So what? Her toiletries are gold plated. I would pay extra to be sick in there.
Some expert advice
Giving Boris advice for a long and happy married life really got me thinking. Is there anything else I should tell him? I wasn’t sure so I called Murdo who got married a few years ago.
“Any advice for Boris, Murd?”
His advice was to plan the family well.
Murdo explained, “The doctor told me I can have this little procedure that men go through when they don’t want to have children. I told him I wanted this right away. It didn’t work though. When I got home they were still there.
Read more by Iain Maciver:
