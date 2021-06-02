Cooperation opportunities between Australia and the Maldives

Australia can continue its strategic engagement with the Maldives for the benefit of the entire Indo-Pacific, writes Athaulla Rasheed.

The Maldives are maritime from South Asia toll, and while India has long occupied a dominant role in its development, the recent strategic incursions into the Maldives by outside powers such as the United States and Japan has been welcomed by India as a positive step towards establishing stability in the Indian Ocean.

As partners of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), India, Japan, the United States and Australia come together in the region to protect common values ​​and interests and pavement China’s growing economic influence in the Indo-Pacific maritime territories.

In this context, Australia should strategically do its part to help the Maldives build political confidence. This will foster the kind of regional development cooperation that should underpin the Indo-Pacific.

Located in a hub of commercial shipping lanes crossing the Indian Ocean, Maldives can be invaluable to the Quad and constitute an important strategic buffer against regional maritime threats.

However, as a small, low-lying island state, it faces many development challenges and vulnerabilities to threats, including global crises, climate change and violent extremism.

This makes it dependent on allies such as India to support its development and political stability, which has been a key partner in supporting the development of the Maldives on the national and international fronts.

The reason why the Maldives reinforced her partnerships with China in recent years, especially from 2014 to 2018, were not because she wanted to part with traditional ties with India. In fact, the Maldives have maintained their India first political even as it embarked on development projects and investments led by China.

Instead, which led to a growth of Maldives-China relations was a political reflection shared between the former president of the Maldives Abdulla Yamine and Chinese President Xi Jinping, both of whom wanted to promote development cooperation that does not impose conditions on their countries’ internal affairs.

The Yameen government gained autonomous political authority and avoided international best practices by aligning itself with China, and in 2016 its government took of Commonwealth Maldives to avoid international pressure on his government’s alleged rights abuses although membership was restored after the 2018 elections.

Today, due to cowardly government decisions and insufficient oversight, the Maldives must almost $ 5 billion to China.

Relations between the Maldives and China have been reversed since Yameen’s exit in November 2018, as the newly elected President of the Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, sought to revitalize India First policy by opening multiple avenues of development and strategic cooperation between the two countries.

As India’s commitments expand, broader levels of cooperation from like-minded partners are also needed to balance the development landscape of the Maldives. It can help reduce political uncertainty around India strengthened military cooperation at the national level and ensured the role of the Maldives in the Indo-Pacific. This is where Australia can step in.

Australia complaints value partnership and collaborative efforts in maintaining, promoting and strengthening international best practices in countries that are vulnerable and likely to attract foreign influence when it comes to their development. By investing in development aid for the Maldives, Australia would live up to these values. How should this help? While its Quad partners cover strategic and military investments, Australia can focus on building government capacity in the Maldives.

the Australian government has an existing relationship with the Maldives. It identified itself as the ninth largest source of imports to the Maldives in 2017, and in 2018, 134 Maldivians studied in Australia for Dated, 639 Maldivians completed their studies in Australia.

Australia has also supported efforts to adapt to climate change in the Maldives. $ 2 million has been contributed to the program implemented by the World Bank. Climate Change Trust Fund in the Maldives in 2018.

As an example of the type of work Australia could do, in 2015-2017, an investment of $ 2.6 million program (which also included Sri Lanka and Mauritius) helped train and improve maritime research capabilities in the Indian Ocean. This kind of sharing of expertise would be a good place to start.

In a meeting with Australian High Commissioner David Holly in March 2021, Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid stressed the importance of this mutual cooperation, particularly in the areas of security, human resources development and climate change.

Cooperation in the defense sector was also highlighted in a Meet between Holly and the Minister of Defense of the Maldives Mariya Didi. While defense cooperation is important in the Indo-Pacific, the COVID-19 situation and the capabilities of Australias Quad partners mean Australia may be better placed to help the Maldives strengthen their institutions. national governments and public confidence in policy choices.

VS conventionally, India has repulsed is attempting to play a more important strategic role for its Quad partners in the Maldives, but as the Indo-Pacific expands, the opportunities for Australia to step in will also multiply.

By helping the Maldives focus on building better institutions at the national level, Australia can craft a more effective and transparent policy and help build democracy and confidence in government in a country that will be crucial for the future. of the Indo-Pacific.