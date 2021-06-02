Amul VC urges PM Modi to ban PETA; Alleges plot by foreign companies to break self-sufficiency in India’s dairy industry

Vice-chairman of national dairy giant Amuls, Valamji Humbal, has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), saying the NGO is conspiring to ruin the livelihoods of 10 million people. people by defaming the image of the Indian dairy sector.

Humbal has officially stated that dairy has been one of the key contributors to India’s GDP, but that it can be negatively influenced by the disinformation disseminated by opportunistic elements like this NGO. He even mentioned that such organizations were working on a plot to wrest jobs from Indian milk producers.

The top leader said: To ensure that these organizations cease their activities in India, milk producers in Gujarat are urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the necessary steps to ban organizations that engage in reprehensible activities of tarnishing the image of the dairy industry through disinformation. campaign and then harm them by encouraging factories of multinational companies producing synthetic milk.

Last week, PETA brought in Amul to tap the milk and plant-based food market and move away from dairy animals.

Humbal insisted that cattle are positioned as part of the family according to Indian culture and therefore the issue of inflicting any kind of cruelty on them does not arise at all. He even hinted that international companies appear to be pushing this move to break up the self-sufficient Indian dairy industry which ensures that the country does not have to depend on imports of milk and milk-related products.

We urge around 40 lakh dairy farmers associated with Amul and around 15 lakh others to write to the prime minister to demand a ban on PETA. We will do the same at our levels too, Humbal was quoted in a report speak Indian Express.

Read also: PETA launches targeted campaign against Shefali Vaidya after she asks him to stop selective outrage against Hindu festivals