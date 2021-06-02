Politics
Amul VC urges PM Modi to ban PETA; Alleges plot by foreign companies to break self-sufficiency in India’s dairy industry
Vice-chairman of national dairy giant Amuls, Valamji Humbal, has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), saying the NGO is conspiring to ruin the livelihoods of 10 million people. people by defaming the image of the Indian dairy sector.
Humbal has officially stated that dairy has been one of the key contributors to India’s GDP, but that it can be negatively influenced by the disinformation disseminated by opportunistic elements like this NGO. He even mentioned that such organizations were working on a plot to wrest jobs from Indian milk producers.
The top leader said: To ensure that these organizations cease their activities in India, milk producers in Gujarat are urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the necessary steps to ban organizations that engage in reprehensible activities of tarnishing the image of the dairy industry through disinformation. campaign and then harm them by encouraging factories of multinational companies producing synthetic milk.
Last week, PETA brought in Amul to tap the milk and plant-based food market and move away from dairy animals.
Humbal insisted that cattle are positioned as part of the family according to Indian culture and therefore the issue of inflicting any kind of cruelty on them does not arise at all. He even hinted that international companies appear to be pushing this move to break up the self-sufficient Indian dairy industry which ensures that the country does not have to depend on imports of milk and milk-related products.
We urge around 40 lakh dairy farmers associated with Amul and around 15 lakh others to write to the prime minister to demand a ban on PETA. We will do the same at our levels too, Humbal was quoted in a report speak Indian Express.
Read also: PETA launches targeted campaign against Shefali Vaidya after she asks him to stop selective outrage against Hindu festivals
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]