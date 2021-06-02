ANP calls for reopening of trade routes with Afghanistan – Journal





BAJAUR: Local leaders of the Awami National Party have called on the government to reopen the border routes between Pakistan and Afghanistan for trade activities, saying these routes in Bajaur have been closed for 14 years.

They made this request at a rally held the other day in the town of Sidashah near the Pakistan-Afghan border in the Charmang region. In addition to party activists, elders and local residents also attended the meeting to highlight the social and economic issues facing residents of the region.

Sheikh Jan Zada, member of ANP central working committee, district secretary general Nisar Khan, Dawood Khan, Ikramullah Khan, chairman of Bajaur Haji Lali Shah chamber of commerce and others addressed the meeting.

They noted that the prolonged closure of border roads for mutual trade was one of the major problems for the local population. They said the five border roads with Afghanistan at Bajaur had been closed since 2007.

ANP leaders said residents of the district expected all border roads, especially Ghakhai Pass and Nawa Pass, to be reopened after peace was restored to the region. However, they said that could not happen although Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his visit to the district on September 28, 2020, also announced the reopening of said roads for mutual trade.

They called the reopening of the said roads essential for improving the socio-economic conditions of the population of Bajaur.

Speakers also called on the government to take concrete steps to repair infrastructure in the Charamang region that had been damaged by militancy and the war on terror in 2008-09.

VACCINATION: The district administration has set up a special Covid vaccination counter for teachers at the district headquarters hospital, Khar, a statement released by the DC office said on Tuesday. He said teachers across the district would be allowed to get vaccinated against Covid-19 at the counter starting Wednesday (today).

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the district education officials’ office said employees of the local education department were ordered to be vaccinated by June 10.

Posted in Dawn, June 2, 2021

