Today, Minister of Religion Yaqut meets with Jokowi to discuss the fate of Hajj 2021 Haji pilgrimage





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas met with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to discuss the fate of the 2021 pilgrimage. “President Jokowi met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Worship, 12 noon, “said a palace source contacted on Wednesday (2/6/2021). Earlier, DPR Commission VIII urged the government to immediately take a decision on leaving for the 2021 hajj. Religion Minister Yaqut asked for time to meet with President Jokowi first before taking a decision. Yaqut said it was not easy for the government to decide on the implementation the hajj 2021 given that it is still a masa pandemic Covid-19. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia never gave any certainty. “We don’t think it will be easy to organize the hajj this year. Again, I ask for time to speak with the president to make a decision,” he said. Minister of Worship, Monday (5/31/2021). The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) previously reminded the government to carefully consider various aspects before sending Indonesian pilgrims during the Covid-19 pandemic. MUI Fatwa Commission Secretary Asrorun Ni’am said one of the main aspects the government needs to consider at this time is the soul safety of pilgrims and the risk of transmission of Covid- 19. The government, Ni’am said, would be the party responsible for shaping these policies. Therefore, he said, it is necessary to consider health indicators with competent, professional and credible experts. ” If something Saudi Arabia hajj open for Indonesia, but according to a health approach with high potential for transmission and mutation of a more virulent virus for example, the implementation of the hajj should not be forced. Let the government implement the regulations of the istithaah, in this case the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Religion, ”Ni’am said of the 2021 hajj, as reported on the ministry’s official website. of Religion, Friday (4/29/2021). Watch the selected videos below: quality content

