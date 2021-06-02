Trump is said to have told people he was going to be president again by August, which would suggest he is planning a coup (or has gone completely mad)





Will Donald Trump be President again? In theory, should he put aside the fact that he actually hated being president and deciding to run for re-election in 2024, and if tens of millions of Americans lose their minds and vote for an aspiring dictator who is probably in this? moment ranting at a garden hose over how he beat Joe Biden, he could return to the White House in January 2025. Is he going to be president as early as August? No! Obviously! Why? Well, there’s the small problem that Bidens’ first term doesn’t expire for another 1,329 days, making it impossible for Trump to take over before then, unless he’s planning a coup. of state. Which appears to be the case, as long as one can plan a hit from the Mar-a-Lago omelet station.

According to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, Trump has apparently told a number of people he has been in contact with that he expects him to be reinstated. [as president] by August. Although we said it a few moments ago, it bears repeating that one is not simply reinstated as President of the United States as if their expulsion from the White House was simply a mistake; again, the only way for Trump to become president again by the end of the summer would be if he plotted something that falls under the umbrella of betrayal. Sensible people know this. Yet while Trump is certainly not going to come within 300 yards of the Oval Office anytime soon or ever again! Some of his crazier supporters seem to worryingly think he might.

By Business Insider:

The undemocratic conspiracy theory [that Trump will be reinstated as president]has been bubbling for several months in the conservative marginal media. It has no basis in the Constitution or in a legitimate legal framework. MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has been a prominent supporter of the theory. Former Trump attorney Sidney Powell also pitched the idea at a QAnon conference this weekend.

Anticipation of Trump’s reinstatement on a certain date could spread further among Trump’s most staunch supporters. Calls to help reverse the 2020 election on January 6, for example, gained momentum thanks to a pro-Trump bus tour by a fringe group and led to the insurgency on Capitol Hill. Lindell said that in August he would go to the Supreme Court to present evidence he acquired that would be so convincing that judges would be forced to reject the 2020 election result. A podcast by the former councilor of Trump, Steve Bannon, amplified the conspiracy theory, as Lindell and others went on the show to promote it with minimal hindsight. The podcast is influential among GOP lawmakers hoping to avoid a main challenge while seeking re-election. Lawyers for Trump and other Republicans have filed dozens of election-related lawsuits; all have failed.

Over the weekend, disgraced national security adviser Michael Flynn, whom Ivanka Trump insisted on entering the Trump administration and whom his father pardoned in the last days of his presidency, said on Sunday during his presidency. an event in Dallas that a coup to Burma should take place here in the United States. States. (He then claimed his words had been twisted.) In December 2020, Flynn, along with Powell and others, met with Trump at the White House to discuss the former national security advisers’ idea of ​​invoking the martial law as part of the effort to prevent Biden from becoming president. The reunion reportedly turned into screaming matches at times, as some of Trump’s aides brushed off the more outrageous suggestions from Powell and Flynns regarding the cancellation of the election.

While some people insist that Trump is an imbalanced has-been that he is! whose illusions should be ignored, others believe that treating the evidence of a possible seditious plot as mere cowardice by a confused man should be very careful. In a lengthy Twitter thread on Tuesday, attorney and reporter Seth Abramson wrote: Efforts are underway in GA, AZ, NV and WI to delegitimize Bidens’ victories there. Meanwhile, Trump’s advisers Flynn and Powell say once those victories are delegitimized, the military should step in. If Trump is participating in the conversations, it is an attempted coup. To be clear, I * constantly * said that I * don’t * believe the military would ever participate in a coup. The purpose of this thread is not to suggest that a coup will occur, but that Donald Trump and his co-conspirators should immediately be investigated for seditious conspiracy. He added: We have been around this mountain before with Trump and specifically on the issue of conspiracy, aiding and abetting and attempted crime. You can be arrested for some rudimentary federal criminal offenses even if the crime you ultimately want to see committed does not happen. We do not have a federal criminal justice system that says a crime is a crime only after it is successful. I suspect even a child would be able to see why. If this was how the system worked, the criminals * would * succeed * before we could start trying to undo what they did. Instead, we have state / federal criminal justice systems that attempt to put an end to criminal conspiracies once law enforcement has proof that the conspirators have taken at least a low-key step towards carrying out the crime. their illegal ambitions.

