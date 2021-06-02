Boris Johnson live news: Latest updates on Brexit and the school recovery plan





Daily political briefing today Boris Johnson’s government plans to help students catch up on learning lost due to the coronavirus pandemic have been widely criticized by teachers’ unions. The Department of Education has pledged $ 1.4 billion for proposals including 100 million more hours of tutoring for children in England and more funding for teacher training. The Prime Minister said that we will do all we can to support the children who have fallen behind in the past year. But the proposals fall far short of what the recovery would likely cost, with government catch-up czar Kevan Collins recommending $ 15 billion. Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT principals union, described the plan as a wet firecracker, adding: The funding announced to support these plans is paltry. . . resuming education cannot be done on the cheap. Kate Green, Labor’s shadow education secretary, said the funding plan pokes fun at prime ministers who claim education is a priority. Elsewhere, the UK Brexit Minister reiterated his view that the Northern Ireland Protocol is not sustainable. At a meeting of business leaders in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, Lord Forst said the protocol relies on cross-community support, but this situation risks putting it in jeopardy. Protecting the Good Friday / Belfast deal was a priority for the government, he added. Key points Show last update



Starmer says he's listening to Blair's advice on a total rebuild to get work going again Sir Keir Starmer said he was listening to Tony Blairs' advice that Labor needed total deconstruction and reconstruction to revive as a political force as he admitted the party's titanic work to conquer the power. In an interview with Piers Morgan, the Labor leader also answered personal questions about his late mother's illness, her marriage and her desire to travel the country this summer to hear from voters who rejected the party in the last election. Our political correspondent Ashley cowburn has more details:

