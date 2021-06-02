Censorship plunges Modi’s India into darkness – Analysis – Eurasia Review

By Charitarth Bharti *

Controlling the truth is one of the most powerful tools available to aspiring authoritarianism. Narendra Modis’ National Democratic Alliance government in India has featured as much as it responds to countries COVID-19 humanitarian and epidemiological crisis, which many argue is of its own making.

Amid a crescendo of criticism from foreign and domestic observers over incompetent management, the besieged and embarrassed government has blocked 100 critical tweets, including by opposition lawmakers, journalists and other figures from civil society.

These events represent a growing trend to suppress freedom of expression in India following a face to face with Twitter in February 2021. The government ordered Twitter to suspend 500 accounts and block access to several other amplifying Indian farmers’ protests and highlighting the mismanagement of governments. The government’s rationale was to curb disinformation and inflammatory content. The government’s resolve was such that when Twitter took a note of challenge, unblocking the accounts and disagreeing with the government’s assessment of the legality of the content it served to Twitter with a notice of non-compliance, threat of prison for executives in India.

Behind governments’ attempts to bury the heads of 1.4 billion people in the sand because of his performance, there is a legal regime designed to give him arbitrary and discretionary control over the flow of information. This trend has intensified since 2014 when Modi was elected in parliament and became prime minister.

Various state governments have also abused anti-terrorism legislation to suppress dissent. More specifically, this includes the Prevention of illegal activities law from 1967 and the National Security Act from 1980.

One of the legal tools that the Modi government increasingly uses is Article 69A of the Information Technology Act from 2000. Recent instructions to block tweets and Twitter accounts were issued under this law. This provision allows the government to block public access to an intermediary for a series of vague reasons of national security, the defense of India and public order, among others. The definition of an intermediary under the Act includes everything from local internet cafes to telecommunications service providers and online marketplaces.

Requests to block accounts remain confidential, effectively preventing the public from accessing the legal document restricting access. This rule promotes an opaque censorship model that exempts the government from any parliamentary or judicial responsibility for censorship, despite challenge to its constitutionality before the Delhi High Court.

The government has also sought to expand its toolbox to block online content. A recent addition to India’s censorship arsenal is the Information Technology Regulation 2021 (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Code of Ethics for Digital Media). The rules were released in February following governments’ clash with Twitter. They seek to create a watch and block mechanism for digital news media, social media intermediaries and so-called over-the-top (OTT) service providers. These rules establish a regime for self-censorship by the media and OTT platforms, failing that, government-controlled bodies retain emergency blocking powers with severe penalties for non-compliance.

Among others invasive and arbitrary provisions, the rules oblige intermediaries to stop end-to-end encryption to identify communicators on instant messaging applications, a layout on which WhatsApp has chosen sue the government as well as. The rules challenge free speech and user privacy and represent an expansion of government power in controlling the flow of digital information. If India continues on this path, it seems to risk moving towards a China-like model where the government can break the encryption to monitor citizens.

The rules also provide for social media intermediaries to deploy measures, including automated tools such as artificial intelligence (AI), to identify and remove objectionable content. This aroused fears regarding the flaws in AI and the possible encroachments of these technologies.

Another factor in this story is also what the government sees as objectionable content, and the Modi administration does not leave that open for debate. Taking umbrage at Twitter moderating online bile emanating from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) (the ruling Hindu nationalist political party), the government attempted to intimidate Twitter by flagging tweets from a BJP spokesperson as manipulated media through raids its offices in Delhi. While the government claimed that the police were in fact there to serve an opinion on Twitter, the ominous report of two police teams where one email would have sufficed is not lost on political observers or the social media companies themselves.

The chilling effect on freedom of expression under the new legal regime cannot be overstated. He violates the fundamental constitutional rights of citizens under Articles 19 and 21 and limits access to information online. It deprives citizens of the fundamental right to know which order is censoring them, effectively depriving them of legal remedies. Indias press freedom ranking has slipped considerably since Modi came to power and the new regulatory structure is expected to target the last vestiges of dissent left in its pro-establishment media landscape.

These developments are not escaping the attention of India’s international partners. The United States has declared that India’s censorship policies are not aligned with the US perspective on free speech. India needs to develop its jurisprudence on digital rights to address the image it cultivates internationally. Its strained system of checks and balances, which requires the judiciary to curb executive excesses, must urgently act to hold the government to account.

* About the Author: Charitarth Bharti is a lawyer and a graduate of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore.

Source: This article was published by East Asia Forum