Report: Trump tells supporters he expects reinstatement





WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) Former President Donald Trump has reportedly said he expects to be reinstated by August, according to a New York Times reporter.

Maggie Haberman tweeted the report in reference to a Qanon conference in Dallas this weekend.

“Trump has told a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects him to be reinstated by August (no, that’s not how it works, just by sharing information), ”she wrote.

Former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell told the crowd at the conference that Trump can simply be reinstated and “a new inauguration day is set.”

Powell is already facing a libel lawsuit for promoting the lie that the election was stolen, particularly by peddling a baseless theory that a brand of voting machines was rigged.

At that same Qanon conference, Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, answered a question from someone about why there could not be a deadly military coup in Burma. here in the United States, to which Flynn reportedly replied, “No reason, I mean, it should happen here.”

Flynn has since posted on social media, denying that he is calling for a coup.

Representative Liz Cheney, who has been sidelined by her Republican colleagues for repeatedly dismissing the former president’s election fraud allegations, tweeted Flynn’s remarks and denial saying that “no American should advocate or support the violent overthrow of the United States “.

Video shows cheers erupting from crowds in Dallas when Flynn allegedly called for a coup.

The Constitution only provides for three paths to the presidency: election and succession, via the 25th Amendment, or impeachment. Trump is not in the chain of succession as he does not hold a national term at the moment, and the next presidential election is not until 2024.

