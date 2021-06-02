Irrelevant numbers





Prime Minister Imran Khan widely used another public appearance on Monday to count his government’s economic successes as he presided over the official launch of a $ 500 million international bond.

It was a speech that added to days of an endless chorus of official decision-makers, each lining up to claim that Pakistan has indeed taken the leap. But just as debt (the most recent $ 500 million bond) is money that has added to Pakistan’s sizable stock of foreign debt that must be repaid over time, the risk of soaring economic numbers is hard to ignore.

Outside the governing structure, the latest figures have been received with a dose of skepticism by independent economists. But, the question of accuracy notwithstanding, the official figures must start to lose their relevance at some point, as Pakistan’s multiple challenges haunt the country’s future.

On the external front, amid the impending withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, warnings of an upsurge in violence across the conflict-torn country must not be ignored. The risk of a spillover in Pakistan and its consequences on a range of issues, including the country’s economic future, are far too real to be overlooked.

More relevantly, however, a continuing crisis in governance and the underperformance of governing structures, including the current one, could easily more than neutralize any real or imagined gain from a digital economic recovery.

Anecdotal evidence from across Punjab, the proverbial heart of Pakistan, of the governance crisis and the failure of Chief Minister Usman Buzdars’ administration to make things better, is widely known. Daily living conditions across the Punjab have already cast a shadow over official optimism.

Anecdotal evidence from district to district speaks of continuously dysfunctional institutions, ranging from educational and government-provided health facilities to police networks. Despite the prime ministers’ emphasis on reviving Pakistani agriculture, the relevant mechanisms to support farmers have remained effectively redundant for a long time.

At the same time, the recent recovery in the production of some key crops, notably wheat, is more the result of favorable weather conditions than of successful policies. And the agricultural sector is far from emerging from its potential crisis zone unless the big cotton crop, which failed last year, makes a comeback.

In this sector, the worst challenges include Pakistan’s increasingly limited water resources, which suffer from long-term delays in the construction of new reservoirs and the management of existing reservoirs. It is therefore not surprising that consumers downstream of irrigation canals include some who have not seen a water supply for years.

Another key element is the once thriving but now dysfunctional extension services responsible for providing expertise and advice for quality inputs to farmers.

Elsewhere too, players in the industry and services sectors are disconcerted by the surprisingly rising official figures, in a year punctuated by the fallout from the dreaded coronavirus. But even if official claims are accepted, compelling questions cannot be ignored about a rapidly growing economy versus a vital reality check.

Across Pakistan, the crisis surrounding ordinary households, especially over food prices, is all too visible. This is where Prime Minister Khan and his PTI must make a difference, to overcome the large patches of skepticism across the country. And if the supply of food products has improved following an improvement in the production of crops with the exception of cotton, then the challenge of food inflation must be anchored in a poorly performing governance structure all around.

Historical experience inside and outside Pakistan suggests the dangerous consequences of premature claims of economic success based on growing numbers, fueling an ever-widening gap between rich and poor.

In parts of Latin America in the 1970s, the emergence of large modern agricultural estates known as Haciendas masked the underlying poverty that ultimately led to armed conflict. In Pakistan, the Dubai Chalo movement of the early 1970s drove many wealthy Middle East people. But the wealth that followed also deepened the neighborhood divide between the haves and have-nots. As Prime Minister Khan and his team congratulate each other, they must read Pakistan’s economic history to learn valuable lessons from the past.

The writer is an Islamabad-based journalist who writes on political and economic affairs.

