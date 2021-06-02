Politics
Jokowi furious at the slowness of regional spending, Interior Minister Tito is on the move!
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Minister of the Interior and the head of the LKPP publish a joint circular (SE) concerning the acceleration of the implementation of the acquisition of goods / services in regional financial management.
The 2021 SE numbers 027/2929 / SJ and 1 were signed by Interior Minister Muhammad Tito Karnavian and LKPP leader Roni Dwi Susanto on May 11, 2021, as quoted in an official statement on Wednesday (2/6 / 2021)
“So we signed a joint circular which was signed on May 11th. There are six areas that we have agreed to serve as directives or guidelines, especially for local governments,” Tito said.
Tito said SE is very important as a basis and benchmark for local governments in purchasing goods and services so that they are executed according to principles of good governance.
Thus, the Regional Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBD) obtained from the population can be used wisely to encourage development that leads to the well-being of the community.
“We see that these six areas are sufficiently detailed and detailed to regulate starting from the organization, then transparency, digitization, and others because we expect the purchases of goods and services to have a spirit, a philosophy, that can be done according to standards and then according to the rules “, he declared.
The transparent supply of goods and services, he continued, should also encourage the competitiveness of domestic products and strengthen the productive power of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
“In addition to this, we also see that we support the principles, vision and mission of the president, so that medium, small, micro, ultra-micro enterprises can be stimulated, one of which comes from government spending, of the APBD, “he said. mentionned.
Tito stressed that the issuance of this letter has made the implementation of the procurement of goods and services more transparent, especially during the planning and execution, without hindering the realization of the regional financial treasury. .
“The spirit of regulation and provision / directive / so that / moral hazard / is right on target remains essential, but we also do not want this circular to become an obstacle in order to accelerate public spending “, did he declare.
Tito stressed that government spending, both central and regional, is the main backbone of national economic growth. Not only that, government spending is also able to stimulate private sector spending.
Therefore, as supervisors and supervisors of local government operations, national authorities continue to encourage local governments to speed up their spending.
With the acceleration of this awareness, it is hoped that there will be more money circulating in the community, thus increasing purchasing power at the household level.
“The second quarter is the key to national economic growth. I ask the friends of the regional leaders, please look carefully at the proportion of capital expenditure,” he said.
For information, the issuance of this SE some time ago President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) revealed the fact that the realization of the budget for the acquisition of goods and services in ministries, institutions and local communities is still low.
“In the first quarter, the realization of purchases of goods and services from the new institutions of the ministry is about 10.98%. Then, purchases of goods and services for local communities are always less than 5%, ”he explained.
