Turkish lira drops to all-time lows amid Erdogan’s call for interest rate cuts





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for interest rate cuts over the next two months and said he had had a conversation with the new central bank governor about it, pushing the exchange rate by the Turkish lira at an all time high. Erdogan said Tuesday evening in a TV interview with national broadcaster TRT Haber: “I support the same proposal on this issue – I even spoke to the governor of the central bank today – of course we have to lower the rates. ‘interest. . “For that, we need to see interest rates start to fall in July and August,” he said, adding that lower interest rates will reduce the investment burden. The remarks by Turkish leaders are part of a longer explanation of its unorthodox view that lowering borrowing costs will help slow inflation, which is different from the view of most central bankers. of the whole world. Erdogan said the interest rate cuts would lower costs for producers and ultimately lead to slower consumer price increases. Erdogan said: “If we remove the burden of interest rates from investments and costs, we will enter a calmer environment, because first of all, interest rates cause cost inflation.” Damaged reputation Erdogan’s frequent calls for lower borrowing costs and the sudden impeachment of three central bank governors in less than two years have weakened the credibility of the Turkish currency and made it more vulnerable to high inflation and financial crises. At 05:27 GMT on Wednesday, the exchange rate against the US dollar was 8.63. Since mid-March Erdogan, who calls himself the enemy of interest rates, has sacked a tough and respected central bank governor and appointed a like-minded austerity critic. Since mid-March, it has fallen by 16%. Since then, the new governor of the bank Sahap Kavcioglu has kept the key rate unchanged at 19%, but analysts expect a rate cut in the third quarter. The inflation rate reached over 17% and the devaluation of the currency increased the pressure on prices thanks to the large imports from Turkey. Central bank leaders are due to hold a conference call with investors later Wednesday to discuss the political and economic outlook. A foreign investor said: “Erdogan’s intervention in the late-night interest rate cut talks is obviously not helpful to Kavsioglu in responding to investor calls.” The currency was hit hard again last week amid concerns over global inflation and early elections in Turkey. Turkey, which depends on the foreign exchange earnings of the tourism industry to support its current account deficit, risks losing its peak season again this year due to the large number of COVID-19 cases and restrictions imposed by many many countries on trips. “Unfortunately, the prospect of a central bank rate cut has caused the Turkish lira to fall sharply,” Robin Brooks, chief economist at the Institute of International Finance, said on Twitter. “The drop in the lira means financial conditions are tightening and growth is slowing.”







