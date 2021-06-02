Don’t blame Alapan for Mamatas’ behavior: Center | India News





NEW DELHI: The fight between the Modi regime and the government of Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal continued on Tuesday, with the Center strongly refuting the claim by the Trinamool congressional boss that she could not attend the review meeting chaired by the Prime Minister to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Yaas because she was informed of the visit and the commitments of Narendra Modi quite late.

The government also refuted Banerjees’ claim that the prime minister had allowed her to leave without attending the meeting.

Responding to Banerjee’s two claims to deny being rude to the prime minister, sources at the Center said: The prime minister’s visit was to assess damage from Cyclone Yaas, so it could not be finalized before the visit. In fact, a similar timeline was followed when the Prime Minister visited Bengal last year after Cyclone Amphan. This time, Odisha and Bengal were informed at the same time. However, Odisha handled the program very well even though it was the Prime Minister’s first step. ”

Sources rejected Banerjee’s claim that she cut short her commitments to attend the prime minister’s meeting and maintained that the Trinamool boss boycotted the meeting to protest the presence of opposition leader Subhendu Adhikar. Once a trusted collaborator of Banerjee, Adhikari switched to the BJP ahead of the elections and then defeated the CM.

Dismissing Banerjees’ statement that she waited to meet the prime minister, sources said Modi landed in Kalaikunda at 1:59 p.m. and Banerjee landed in Kalaikunda at 2:10 p.m.

It is clear that it was the PM who had to wait for Mamata Banerjee because he landed long before her. This was also confirmed by a TMC MP who tweeted that there was not much to wait for the prime minister, a source said, referring to tweets from TMC MP Mohua Moitras.

Sources said that while the CM walked 500 meters to reach the building where the PM was holding the review meeting, she left at 2:35 p.m. without, as protocol requires, taking leave of the PM.

Sources also denied that the Center was targeting former West Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay.

Denying that the Center acted unilaterally and is vindictive to Bandyopadhyay, who, after opting for retirement, joined the Bengal government as an adviser, sources said, the order is perfectly constitutional since the chief secretary is an officer of All India Services. He chose to ignore his constitutional obligations, so that no presentation was made to the Prime Minister and no government officer of Bengal attended the Prime Minister’s review meeting. ”

They added that the very fact that Bandyopadhyay was granted an extension at the request of the Bengal government showed that the Center was not acting in a partisan manner. Likewise, Bandyopadhyay’s retirement was proof that Banerjee and his government knew they were on a weak wicket in terms of rules and procedure, they added.







