Covid-19 cases soar, task force leader visits Kudus





TRIBUNNEWS. COM, JAKARTA – Head of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), Lieutenant-General TNI Ganip Warsito, left for Kudus, Central Java. Ganip headed for Kudus which had a significant peak after the Eid 1442H festival. “The working visit by Ganip Warsito, who also serves as chair of the Covid-19 management task force, is a form of rapid government response to protect all of its citizens. At the same time, to follow up on President Joko Widodo’s order to request a special report regarding the peak of Covid-19 cases in Kudus, at a limited meeting on Monday (5/31), ”said the Head of BNPB Disaster Data, Information and Communication Center, Raditya Jati, Wednesday (2/6/2021). The task force leader left for Kudus via Semarang aboard an Indonesian Air Force plane from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base in Jakarta on Wednesday (2/6) afternoon. After landing in Semarang, the head of the task force will hold a coordination meeting with the Governor of Central Java, Ganjar Pranowo as the head of the task force for the management of COVID-19 of the province of Central Java and the elements of Forkopimda and related components. In addition, the head of the task force, Ganip Warsito, is to hold a coordination meeting with the government of the Kudus regency and the local Forkopimda, an apple for the addition of 450 task force members to attend and assist the implementation of Micro-based Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM), the application of 3M Prokes and the implementation of 3T, ”he said. In addition, according to him, the task force leader will also conduct an assessment of the establishment of a special Covid-19 field hospital in Kudus regency and determine support for self-quarantine / isolation facilities centered on each sub-. neighborhood or village. Also read: Covid-19 in Kudus peaks, 140 health workers are infected Ganip is expected to support the management of Covid-19 for the Kudus Regency government in the form of 2 isolation tents, 20,000 cloth masks, 10,000 children’s cloth masks and 20 jerry cans of disinfectant for children. hands with a 4 liter capacity. Previously, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) asked his cabinet for a report on the progress of the Covid-19 case in Kudus, Central Java, during a limited meeting held at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Monday. (31/5/2021).







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos