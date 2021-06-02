China’s role in UN progress underlined

Emphasizing multilateralism, envoy highlights Security Council achievements

China’s permanent representative to the United Nations Zhang Jun said on Monday that China is practicing true multilateralism, as it reviews the work of the Security Council during the Chinese presidency.

It is very important for China to assume the rotating presidency of the Security Council in this historic year, Zhang said at a press briefing.

He noted that this year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party and the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the legal seat of the People’s Republic of China at the UN.

Zhang reviewed eight achievements achieved by the Security Council during the Chinese presidency in May.

First, the Security Council reiterated its commitment to multilateralism and clarified the right direction to adhere to true multilateralism, he said.

Zhang stressed that the only correct way to face global challenges is to maintain and practice multilateralism. He noted that all parties are now emphasizing their support for multilateralism, but unilateral actions and hegemony have not disappeared.

He mentioned that during a telephone conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on May 6, President Xi Jinping stressed that the world needs true multilateralism.

The Security Council held a high-level meeting on “Defense of multilateralism and the UN-centered international system” on May 7 at China’s initiative.

Chaired by Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Foreign Ministers or Deputy Foreign Ministers of 15 Security Council members attended the meeting, setting a record level of attendance at a meeting of the Council since the start of the pandemic.

Unit promoted

Second, the Security Council has promoted unity and cooperation to combat the pandemic and supported post-pandemic recovery and reconstruction in Africa, Zhang said.

The Council held a high-level meeting on May 19 on “Tackling the root causes of conflict while promoting post-pandemic recovery in Africa”.

Chaired by Wang, the meeting drafted the Security Council’s first document on post-pandemic reconstruction, presenting specific ideas and suggestions to support Africa’s response to COVID-19.

Third, the Security Council has actively responded to sensitive issues and encouraged the political settlement of conflicts and disputes, said Zhang.

Zhang said China, as president of the Security Council in May, pushed the council to meet four times in 10 days to urgently review the Palestinian-Israeli situation, reaffirming a two-state solution and forming a loud voice calling for an immediate stop. Fire.

Fourth, the Security Council has improved the security of peacekeepers and supported the UN to strengthen capacity building, said Zhang.

The Security Council held an open debate on “Improving the safety and security of peacekeepers” on May 24. The meeting adopted the Security Council presidential statement drafted by China, which is another important Security Council document on the safety of peacekeepers following resolution 2518 adopted by the council last March.

Fifth, the Security Council has raised awareness of the development of emerging technologies and actively responded to the challenges of emerging technologies in the field of international security, said Zhang. Chaired by Zhang, the informal meeting “The Impact of Emerging Technologies on International Peace and Security” was held on May 17, marking the first time that the Security Council has discussed emerging technological issues.

Sixth, the Security Council has attached great importance to the protection of civilians in armed conflict and called on all parties to implement Council resolutions and provisions of international humanitarian law, Zhang said.

Seventh, the Security Council has fulfilled duties to advance the work of the election of the secretary-general, said Zhang. The term of UN Secretary-General Guterres will end at the end of this year.

Eighth, the Security Council has improved its working methods to increase efficiency, transparency and inclusion, said Zhang.

