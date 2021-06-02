Donald Trump hopes to be reinstated as President in August





Former US President Donald Trump has reportedly announced his intention to return to office in August.

Mr Trump lost to Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the November 2020 U.S. election, but refused to accept defeat, so far throwing failed court cases and prompting riots on the U.S. Capitol in his denial.

Although months have passed since the inauguration of US President Biden, the businessman-turned-politician remains convinced he will be back in the White House soon – and not as part of a presidential candidacy of 2024.

New York Time Washington correspondent Maggie Haberman said he had told “a number of people he is in contact with that he expects him to be reinstated” as president by August.

Ms Haberman was commenting on a CNN report on Trump supporters and QAnon supporters who were planning a “Myanmar style” coup.

“Trump has told a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects him to be reinstated by August (no, that’s not how it works, but just by sharing information), ”she said.

“It doesn’t happen in a vacuum. It comes as he faces the possibility of an indictment from Manhattan DA [District Attorney]. ‘

She added that the former president had “laser-focused” on election audits in states where he challenged the results – which he is still trying to overthrow.

At the For God and Country Patriot Roundup rally on Saturday, former Trump election lawyer Sidney Powell said Trump could “just be reinstated,” which was reportedly greeted with cheers.

Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, said a coup “should happen” – but has since backed down on his feelings.

