UNGA chief “saddened” by India’s reactions to his statements in Kashmir





General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir is “saddened” by India’s reaction to his statements on Kashmir, according to his deputy spokesman Amy Quantrill, who said they had been taken out of context.

She said at a press briefing on Tuesday: “The president was saddened to see a press release from the Indian Foreign Ministry, which describes his remarks on Jammu and Kashmir from a selective perspective, while they are in line with the UN’s long-standing position on this issue. ”

She added: “It is unfortunate that the President’s remarks were taken out of context.

Referring to Kashmir at a press conference in Islamabad last week, Bozkir said: “I think it is the duty, especially of Pakistan, to bring this more strongly to the UN platform.” .

Speaking with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi by his side, Bozkir also endorsed Islamabad’s – so far unsuccessful – attempts to tie the Kashmir issue to the Palestinian issue.

“As the minister mentioned, and also compared to two important things, I think the two issues are of the same age, Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir, and I fully agree that this is is the case, ”he said.

He also said that the Kashmir issue did not have the “same broad political wind” as the Palestinian cause.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is one of only two leaders – apart from Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan – to have raised the Kashmir issue in recent years at the 193-member United Nations General Assembly, where the Islamabad’s attempts to lift it were repulsed.

Bozkir, who is Turkey’s former European affairs minister, is traditionally expected to act independently of his country while he is president of the General Assembly.

Reacting to Bozkir’s statements, Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a strongly worded statement: “When an outgoing president of the United Nations General Assembly makes misleading and damaging remarks, he a terrible service to the office he occupies. The UN President The behavior of the General Assembly is truly regrettable and surely diminishes its position on the global platform. “

“We express our strong opposition to the unjustified references made to the territory of the Indian Union of Jammu and Kashmir by the President of the United Nations General Assembly Volkan Bozkir during his recent visit to Pakistan,” he said. he declared.

Explaining Bozkir’s position, Quantrill said: “During his joint press engagement with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, the President also responded to questions from members of the press regarding the procedural aspects of a possible review of this. issue (of Kashmir) to the United Nations General Assembly, while reiterating the position of the UN, which is governed by the Charter of the United Nations and applicable Security Council resolutions. “

One of the Security Council resolutions, No. 47 adopted on April 21, 1948, called for Pakistan’s complete withdrawal from Kashmir.

Quantrill added: “The President also recalled the Simla Agreement between India and Pakistan of 1972, which stipulates that the final status of Jammu and Kashmir is to be settled by peaceful means, in accordance with the Charter of United Nations”.

Under the Simla Agreement signed by Indira Gandhi, who was the Indian Prime Minister, and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, then President of Pakistan, the two countries agreed to settle their differences bilaterally, thus excluding any involvement of third.

Quantrill said that Bozkir had “reiterated that throughout his tenure, and in accordance with UN policy and applicable UN Security Council resolutions, he urged all parties to refrain from change. the status of the disputed territory ”.

It was a reference to the abrogation by India of Article 370 of its Constitution which granted special status to Kashmir.

“The president continues to support dialogue and diplomacy and encourages Pakistan and India to resolve this dispute by peaceful means,” she added.

Bozkir also visited Bangladesh on his trip to South Asia last month, but skipped India due to the virulent second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When announcing the trip, his spokesperson Brenden Varma said he would later visit India.

Bozkir received the Pakistan Crescent, the country’s second highest civilian honor, during his visit.

(Arul Louis can be reached at [email protected] and follow @arulouis)

–IANS

al / in

(Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos