Politics
Abdication, overflow, three CM question the Center in three days
Two of them also asked their counterparts to unite to assert their rights vis-à-vis the Center.
Over the past three days, at least three Chief Ministers Pinarayi Vijayan from Kerala, Mamata Banerjee from West Bengal and Hemant Soren from Jharkhand have called on the Center for its approach to the states. These CMs raised concerns about the abdication of the Center on the one hand and the excess on the other. The first two also called on their counterparts from other states to unite to assert their rights vis-à-vis the Center. Mr. Vijayan wrote to CMs in 11 states of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Delhi, Punjab and Maharashtra. Could there be a united resistance to the unilateralism of the Centers? How could the Center react?
Ms. Banerjee commissioned a well-known dialogue from Sholay, a 1975 blockbuster by Amitabh Bachchan.
Jo darte hain woh marte hain [death is certain for those who are afraid], she reminded her counterparts elsewhere. They behave like autocrats, just like Adolf Hitler and [Joseph] Stalin. The Center cannot force anyone to join without the consent of the state government. I will call on all Indian state governments, all opposition leaders, IAS, IPS officers and NGOs to stand together to lead the battle, the news agency said. PTI, citing the latter. In an unprecedented move, the Center had attached the services of the Chief Secretary of West Bengal without his consent or that of the state government.
Immunization policy burden
Ms. Banerjees’ complaint is that the BJP and the Center are trying to cripple her government by all means. The other two CMs questioned the vaccine policy of the Centers which imposes an extraordinary burden on States. When the nation crosses the second wave, it is unfortunate that the Center is shirking its overwhelming duty of providing an adequate supply of vaccines, Vijayan said in his letter.
Also read: One-sided insult, males Mamata after Modis’ virtual meeting with CMs
As part of the Centers’ double price policy, two Indian manufacturers sell vaccines to the Center at 150 per dose while states must purchase them at 300 for Covishield and 600 for Covaxin. The Center also does not endorse the vaccination of people between the ages of 18 and 45, unless they are health care workers.
West Bengal has already questioned differential pricing of vaccines, in an affidavit it filed with the Supreme Court. The need of the hour is a joint effort on our part to highlight the real demand that the Center procure the vaccines that States need and distribute them free of charge. It will also be more cost effective, Vijayan said in his letter dated May 29.
Mr Sorens’ letter to the Prime Minister was written after Mr Vijayans on May 31. He wrote: This is probably the first time in the history of independent India that states have been mandated to procure vaccines themselves. Such a mandate, in the current difficult and unprecedented circumstances … goes against the principle of cooperative federalism.
The non-BJP chief ministers would think twice before negotiating jointly with the Center. Central agencies such as the CBI, ED, NIA and the IT department have been aggressive towards opposition parties.
Differentiated treatment of BCI
The CBI’s differential treatment of BJP and TMC leaders accused in the same West Bengal corruption case is instructive. The Center would not hesitate to do more.
Some of these CMs believe that being friendly with the Center will give them a better understanding. Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy was quick to stand up for Prime Minister Narendra Modis when Mr. Soren said he did not listen to CMs during a recent meeting on COVID.
Finally, Delhis Arvind Kejriwal, who enjoys fighting the Center, is unwilling to support others as he is to receive their support. He especially does not appear to associate with a larger opposition platform. He asked for and received support from other CMs, including Mr. Vijayan and Ms. Banerjee on the overbreadth issues of centers in the past, but did not return the gesture when these CMs were the source of the problem. the reception.
