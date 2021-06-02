Lex Greensill-David Cameron scandal isn’t quite over yet

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson might be tempted to breathe easier. A parliamentary inquiry – which received tons of correspondence and hours of witness testimony – failed to determine a clear link between the lobbying efforts of Johnson’s predecessor, David Cameron, and Greensill Capital’s access to the UK pandemic loan programs.

But we still haven’t seen the full picture. The committee of lawmakers barely turned every stone in its investigation into the bankrupt supply chain finance company and related allegations of high-profile cronyism within the Conservative government. Even without this, there are worrying oversight gaps to be aware of.

Senior Treasury and Bank of England officials – guardians of Britain’s economy and financial stability – have done little to stop Greensill from tapping into funds, some of which have been funneled into loans risky. Supervisors were aware of Greensill’s questionable operations and his links to troubled companies controlled by steel tycoon Sanjeev Gupta. And a state-backed loan program turned Greensill down on the grounds of eligibility.

Nonetheless, the company was able to use a different government program to lend 400 million pounds ($ 568 million) of taxpayer-guaranteed funds to Gupta businesses that may never be repaid. The Department for Business and its lending arm, the British Business Bank, were responsible for disbursing these funds to Greensill. It is therefore also a mystery why the heads of these organizations were not called as witnesses by the Treasury Committee as part of the investigation.

More than

Consider the facts in the run-up to Cameron’s lobbying campaign, which included 56 calls and messages to senior officials at the height of the pandemic in the spring of 2020. Already at the end of 2019, the Prudential Regulatory Authority (the banking supervisory arm of BOE) had imposed lending restrictions imposed on Wyelands Bank, a Gupta-controlled trade finance specialist that directed a disproportionate share of customer deposits to parties related to Gupta. In his testimony at the inquest, BOE Governor Andrew Bailey said the central bank also informed Britain’s National Crime Agency of Wyelands in 2019. As of February 2020, the case was referred to the Serious Fraud Office.

By early 2020, Gupta’s ties to Greensill were also firmly established, and not just through the media. In addition, the BOE had been warned by the German financial supervisor that the German bank in Greensill was also heavily exposed to Gupta. All of this happened long before Cameron started his barrage of lobbying.

Given all the red flags, you would have hoped that all activity related to Gupta’s companies and their funding would have been scrutinized by all UK government entities from that point on.

Bailey told the Treasury Committee that by law the BOE did not have a ‘gateway’ (access to information) for the Department of Business or the British Business Bank – the latter allowed Greensill to access the program. Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan to Fund Gupta Businesses. Bailey’s apology is not entirely satisfactory. His officials may have operated according to the book, but what about having a nose for trouble? When you see smoke, you should let the neighbors know that there may be a fire.

As for the Treasury, which has direct access to the business department, its officials said that in the spring of 2020 they had only been made aware of suspicious Wyelands activity and not BOE information on Greensill. The lack of information sharing between the BOE and the Treasury raises many questions.

The flow Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told lawmakers he turned down a request by Gupta’s GFG in March this year for a £ 170million bailout because it would have been “deeply irresponsible” to help the conglomerate. “We can’t just give taxpayer money to companies that are very opaque,” ​​Kwarteng said. And yet, this is indeed what happened in 2020.

A National Audit Office review of Greensill’s British Business Bank candidacy could shed light on what went wrong. The Treasury Committee, for its part, did not rule out calling the bank or the Business department to testify. They should just go ahead and demand it.

That old Watergate question – who knew what and when? – must respond when considering access to government for Greensill and Gupta. Some influential figures in UK economic policy and oversight have missed or ignored the red flags. It hardly inspires confidence.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Editorial Board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners.