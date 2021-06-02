Donald Trump’s rebooted rallies have no place on your TV





Former President Donald Trump has lost access to some of the biggest weapons in his political arsenal. He can no longer tweet directly to the masses; his Facebook page also cannot arouse the enthusiasm and ardor of his fans. But as of this week, Trump uses his most powerful weapon left. The good news is that there are ways to lessen its effects.

Jonathan Allen of NBC News reported on Tuesday: “Trump returns to the electoral battlefield on Saturday as a keynote speaker at the North Carolina Republican Party state convention. He plans to continue with several more rallies in June. and July to maintain its political base in the mid-terms of 2022 and give it the possibility of running for president again in 2024. “

Trump’s return to the rally circuit is a major change in what has so far been a period of stasis and self-imposed exile in Mar-a-Lago, where he accepts supplicants seeking his blessing and sends out communiques release on a blog that no one reads. By organizing rallies again, even if theoretically for the benefit of other candidates, Trump will potentially find a major platform. Hopefully the news media have learned the lesson from six years ago.

Trump hosted just under 50 campaign rallies in 2015. Many ran from start to finish on cable news, with little fact-checking or real-time contextualization. The Washington Post’s Philip Bump later argued that the first of Trump’s rallies to be fully televised, in Phoenix on July 11, 2015, marked the real start of his rise.

At that time, the gatherings were free content. And the result has been a massive surge in media earned for the Trump campaign coverage granted through interviews and articles in newspapers, on TV, and on social media, as opposed to purchased ads. The same screen time, according to a widely cited analysis from The New York Times’ Upshot, cost around $ 2 billion in March 2016.

That same month, CNN Chairman Jeff Zucker was cited as “beaming” when he explained how Trump had been a boon to his point of sale:

Those numbers are crazy, he said, referring to ratings. How crazy? Two hundred thousand dollars per 30 seconds of madness spot on debate nights, 40 times what CNN makes on average a night, according to Advertising Age. It’s found money.

The question of how to cover the spectacle of Trump’s curvy, racist and sexist rhetoric became even more complicated once he won in November 2016. Because he was president, some political journalists argued that his speeches were inherently newsworthy. That attitude started to fade in 2018, as people got used to Trump’s shtick. Even Fox News was hanging out for a while there.

And Trump’s 2020 indoor and often-unmasked campaign rallies, despite a raging pandemic, made it even easier to avoid live coverage. But without a public crisis, who knows what would have happened?

And so we come back to the present. I think the way these early post-presidential gatherings are covered will reveal a lot about lessons learned or not learned. Saturday’s rally just doesn’t need to be covered live.

On the one hand, we can assume that Trump will not hold back. I argued last month that Trump’s silence on social media gives Republicans the space to work on their long-term plans, including overhauling state election laws. But Trump’s return is likely to push the party line even further, whether GOP leaders like it or not.

Maggie Haberman of the New York Times reported on Tuesday that Trump had told people “he expects to be reinstated by August.” It’s delusional. But that’s something the famous loonie, uh, lawyer Sidney Powell has been telling other far-right luminaries for months.

And that’s exactly what the Trump base wants to hear directly from the man himself. Steve Bannon, one of the founders of Trump’s MAGA movement, recently told NBC News that he will be reviewing the GOP candidates for midterms on behalf of Trump:

In an interview with NBC News, Bannon said candidates who appear will be pushed first on what he called a “litmus test” for the GOP: challenging the 2020 election result.

“So November 3 is not going to go away,” Bannon said. “There will be no Republican who wins a primary for 2022, no one who does not make the commitment to go to the end of November 3.”

It may seem tempting to give Trump enough rope to hang himself. And as Washington Times columnist Byron York said, “If Trump brings this up in public, [it] will probably increase [the] number of Republicans who say they are ready to move on.

But we know it’s unlikely. That kind of blissful “it could never happen here” thought helped fuel Trump’s rise in the first place. And as isolated as he is right now, there is no reason to catapult him back into the limelight.

There is no media value in Trump’s lies. It’s better, smarter, and safer to keep Trump in the quarantine space he currently occupies. Nothing good will come from thinking otherwise.

