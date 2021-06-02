Improve international communication, says Xi

President calls for efforts to better tell China’s stories

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, stressed the importance of strengthening the country’s ability to engage in international communication to promote an image of China that is trustworthy, kind and respectable.

In remarks at a group study session of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau on Monday, Xi stressed that telling China’s stories well, making the nation’s voice heard and presenting a true, multidimensional view and panning of China is a key task in strengthening the nation’s capacity in international communication.

He urged for a better understanding of the importance and necessity of improving China’s international communication work in order to build an international speech power that can match the overall national strength and global status of China. nation.

Xi noted that the Party has always attached importance to international communication, and that the power and influence of China’s international discourse has grown remarkably since the 18th National Party Congress in 2012.

Under new circumstances and facing new tasks, Xi said it is important to improve high-level design, establish a strategic communication system with distinctive Chinese characteristics, and enhance the influence of the international communication, the attractiveness of Chinese culture, the affinity with the image of China, the persuasiveness of Chinese discourse and the ability to guide international public opinion.

He called for faster steps to form a Chinese speech and Chinese narrative system, using Chinese theories to explain Chinese practice and employing Chinese practice to elevate Chinese theories.

New concepts, domains and expressions should be created to better tell the stories of China and show the power of thought and spirit behind the stories, Xi said.

It is important to step up efforts to publicize and explain the CCP, helping the world public to understand that the CCP is really fighting for the happiness of the Chinese people and to find out why the CCP is capable, Marxism really works and socialism with Chinese characteristics excels. , he said.

To enable Chinese culture to globalize more effectively, Xi stressed the need to interpret and present it in a way that embodies the spirit and wisdom of the nation.

Xi said a tone of openness, trust and modesty and humility should be maintained.

As China moves closer to the center of the world stage and is able and responsible to play a greater role in world affairs, Xi called for measures to raise awareness of Chinese proposals, wisdom and approaches. .

The secretary-general demanded a comprehensive elaboration of China’s philosophy on development, civilization, security, human rights, ecology, international order and world governance, saying the nation must bear high the banner of a community of destiny for humanity.

He reiterated the need to advocate multilateralism, to oppose unilateralism and hegemony and to guide the international community to jointly work towards a new, more just and reasonable international order.

It is important to make good use of various touching cases to explain that China’s own development is the nation’s greatest contribution to the world, and in doing so, the country has brought its wisdom to the solution of human problems, said Mr. Xi.

The nation should continue to host events in various forms that promote people-to-people exchanges to enhance exchanges and mutual understanding between Chinese people and different countries, he said.

In order to comprehensively raise the efficiency of international communication, China should strengthen a special team of talents who can meet the demands of work in this regard in the new era, he added.

Xi called for using targeted communication strategies that can meet demand from different regions, countries and audience groups to spread Chinese stories and voices to the world, and with an approach tailored to regions and audiences. individuals.

He also called for unremitting efforts to expand the circle of friends who understand China and befriend China in international public opinion, saying the nation must improve its ability to make its voice heard on main issues.







