Turkish FM’s visit to Athens “fruitful and serious” (Greek press)





The meeting between Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in the Greek capital Athens was heartfelt, and all key issues concerning the two countries were discussed, various Greek media said on Tuesday. ANA-MPA, the Greek public news agency, presented the news of the meeting under the headline “Diplomatic sources: Dendias and Cavusoglu sincerely discussed all issues”. Noting that Cavusoglu met Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis ahead of his meeting with Dendias, the agency, citing Greek diplomatic sources, argued that the parties presented their own line arguments in a serious environment and that action had been taken. for a careful dialogue. In agreement with the ANA-MPA, the center-right daily Kathimerini announced the meeting with the headline of “The first step towards calm water”. In details of the information, the daily said: “During Cavusoglu’s visit to Athens, after about a year and a half of period of tension in the Aegean Sea and the Mediterranean, the first measures have been taken for a long time. calm “. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis will hold a meeting on June 14 at the NATO summit, noted Kathimerini. Another daily, To Vima, reported that during the meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, a list regarding mutual economic cooperation between countries had been drawn up. The list which was prepared by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal and his Greek counterpart Kostas Frangogiannis during their meeting in the northern port city of Kavala on May 29 contains provisions on cooperation in transport, telecommunications , technology, energy, maritime, tourism, education, social security, health and the environment. Prototema, a center-right-leaning Sunday daily, also drew attention to the economic cooperation agreement, noting that the two countries have agreed to recognize COVID-19 vaccine certificates issued by each other. Another daily, left-wing Avgi, affiliated with the main opposition party SYRIZA, claimed that Cavuosglu’s meetings with Dendias took place in a sincere atmosphere. Erdogan and Mitsotakis were scheduled to meet at the NATO summit, Avgi noted. The daily also claimed that the counties had shown their willingness to spend a calm summer in the Aegean Sea and had agreed to hold a summit to tackle the issue.

