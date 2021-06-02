Politics
Harsh Vardhan launches “overhauled” health programs. Read here
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has launched “overhauled” health programs to deliver cashless, paperless, and citizen-centered services.
He said that due to lack of rapid intervention, delayed response and various obstacles, the poor and needy were not able to enjoy the benefits of these health programs.
It launched the revamped Central Government Health Program (CGHS) and Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi (RAN) Framework Programs and Minister of Health Discretionary Grant (HMDG) on the National Health Authority’s IT platform. health (NHA).
“This was one of my dream initiatives and I was waiting to see the launch of these programs on the NHA IT platform. This will allow seamless delivery of health services to eligible beneficiaries under these programs by making the whole process paperless, ”he said.
Harsh Vardhan noted that he personally knows many people who have not been able to access entitlement benefits despite the presence of well-meaning government schemes.
Due to the lack of rapid intervention through these programs, the late response and the obstacles in these cases, the poor and needy have not been able to reap the benefits of health programs on time. He noted that these bureaucratic hassles were in the Antyodaya principles adopted by Deendayal Upadhyay.
Vardhan congratulates Prime Minister Modi on ‘Digital India’
He praised the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the use of technology for citizen welfare as envisioned in Digital India.
“Much like technological interventions in the opening of bank accounts, the Public Financial Management System (PFMS), Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) grants, the Ayushman Bharat program for paperless treatment of patients, the CGHS, RAN and HMDG’s current convergence initiative with the NHA platform is also designed with the vision of making health services transparently and quickly available to citizens in need, ”said Vardhan.
The Union Minister of Health noted that the CGHS, a comprehensive health scheme for employees, retirees, MPs, former MPs, etc., and their dependent family members, over the years Last 7 years has expanded to 72 cities with over 38 lakh beneficiaries covered by the scheme.
He noted that although CGHS started in 1954 in New Delhi, where until 2014 only 25 cities were covered. CGHS retirees benefit from cashless treatment in established centers which will now be integrated into the new platform. The current Unit Trust of India Infrastructure Technology and Services Limited (UTI-ITSL) bill clearing platform will operate simultaneously until midnight 10/11 June 2021 to ensure that beneficiaries of CGHS retirees do not experience any inconvenience.
Vardhan noted that the electronic referral module developed by the NIC enabled dispensaries and CGHS wellness centers to issue referrals online to incorporated hospitals. The processing of hospital files, the filing of complaints, the sanction of the CGHS teams, the release of payment would now be done online on the platform.
He indicated that within the framework of the RAN, financial assistance of up to 15 lakh are provided to poor patients with serious illnesses / cancer / life-threatening rare diseases, for medical treatment in public hospitals. The eligibility criteria for services under the RAN were based on the GLP threshold by State / TU. But obtaining a state-specific GLP certificate from a competent authority has remained a tedious process.
Likewise, under the HMDG, a maximum amount of Rs 1,25,000 / – is granted to patients whose annual income does not exceed Rs 1,25,000 / -, to cover part of the hospitalization / treatment expenses in public hospitals. Recipients can apply for financial assistance under both schemes by providing their ration card number and following the recipient verification process with one of the established governments. hospital. Their request will be processed internally by the hospital concerned and treatment can begin. Upon presentation of treatment details by the respective hospital, requests will be processed and payment will be released.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]