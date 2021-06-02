Harsh Vardhan launches “overhauled” health programs. Read here

He said that due to lack of rapid intervention, delayed response and various obstacles, the poor and needy were not able to enjoy the benefits of these health programs.

It launched the revamped Central Government Health Program (CGHS) and Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi (RAN) Framework Programs and Minister of Health Discretionary Grant (HMDG) on the National Health Authority’s IT platform. health (NHA).

“This was one of my dream initiatives and I was waiting to see the launch of these programs on the NHA IT platform. This will allow seamless delivery of health services to eligible beneficiaries under these programs by making the whole process paperless, ”he said.

Harsh Vardhan noted that he personally knows many people who have not been able to access entitlement benefits despite the presence of well-meaning government schemes.

Due to the lack of rapid intervention through these programs, the late response and the obstacles in these cases, the poor and needy have not been able to reap the benefits of health programs on time. He noted that these bureaucratic hassles were in the Antyodaya principles adopted by Deendayal Upadhyay.

Vardhan congratulates Prime Minister Modi on ‘Digital India’

He praised the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the use of technology for citizen welfare as envisioned in Digital India.

“Much like technological interventions in the opening of bank accounts, the Public Financial Management System (PFMS), Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) grants, the Ayushman Bharat program for paperless treatment of patients, the CGHS, RAN and HMDG’s current convergence initiative with the NHA platform is also designed with the vision of making health services transparently and quickly available to citizens in need, ”said Vardhan.

The Union Minister of Health noted that the CGHS, a comprehensive health scheme for employees, retirees, MPs, former MPs, etc., and their dependent family members, over the years Last 7 years has expanded to 72 cities with over 38 lakh beneficiaries covered by the scheme.

He noted that although CGHS started in 1954 in New Delhi, where until 2014 only 25 cities were covered. CGHS retirees benefit from cashless treatment in established centers which will now be integrated into the new platform. The current Unit Trust of India Infrastructure Technology and Services Limited (UTI-ITSL) bill clearing platform will operate simultaneously until midnight 10/11 June 2021 to ensure that beneficiaries of CGHS retirees do not experience any inconvenience.

Vardhan noted that the electronic referral module developed by the NIC enabled dispensaries and CGHS wellness centers to issue referrals online to incorporated hospitals. The processing of hospital files, the filing of complaints, the sanction of the CGHS teams, the release of payment would now be done online on the platform.

He indicated that within the framework of the RAN, financial assistance of up to 15 lakh are provided to poor patients with serious illnesses / cancer / life-threatening rare diseases, for medical treatment in public hospitals. The eligibility criteria for services under the RAN were based on the GLP threshold by State / TU. But obtaining a state-specific GLP certificate from a competent authority has remained a tedious process.

Likewise, under the HMDG, a maximum amount of Rs 1,25,000 / – is granted to patients whose annual income does not exceed Rs 1,25,000 / -, to cover part of the hospitalization / treatment expenses in public hospitals. Recipients can apply for financial assistance under both schemes by providing their ration card number and following the recipient verification process with one of the established governments. hospital. Their request will be processed internally by the hospital concerned and treatment can begin. Upon presentation of treatment details by the respective hospital, requests will be processed and payment will be released.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.