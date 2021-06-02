Sri Mulyani responds to Jokowi’s speech on infrastructure spending





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Ministry of Finance Sri MulyaniIndrawati responds to the president’s speech Joko Widodorelated to purchasesInfrastructure central and regional governments are unclear and often out of step. He said that subsequent budgetary spending related to infrastructure development would be synchronized to be consistent and in line with the direction of national development. Currently, the head of Bappenas coordinates between ministries and institutions as well as local governments regarding infrastructure spending next year. “For infrastructure spending, we’ll see how the distribution of spending is more consistent. As the president said, the consistency of central and regional spending. The Minister of National Development Planning is currently engaged in trilateral and regional spending. make sure the priority will be the right one, “he told Commission XI on Wednesday (2/6). Not only related to infrastructure, all budget expenditures of ministries / agencies and local governments ranging from health to education will also be discussed in the trilateral forum to be determined according to the scale of priority. “We passed it over there. So he (the leader of Bappenas) now calls all the ministers, we support them all, the priority is that later there is no ministerial spending that does not match the TKDD , and that’s something we need to fix, ”he explained. As is known, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) previously mocked the programs, projects and data of central and regional governments. For projects, for example, he found that some were being implemented in a number of areas that he said did not have clear measures of success and goals. This illustrates that there is still a gap in the direction of development between central and regional governments, so that the infrastructure built is not linked to other programs being implemented and does not support the objectives to be achieved. Jokowi gave an example that this case can be seen from the construction of reservoirs that are not connected to irrigation networks, both primary, secondary and tertiary. Elsewhere, there is also the construction of ports that have no access or entrances. “This means that the leverage effect of the program being implemented is not optimal, and the community is also disadvantaged because it does not benefit from the program”, explained the Head of State during the opening of the national 2021 government internal oversight coordination meeting, last Thursday (5/27). [Gambas:Video CNN] (hrf / age)











