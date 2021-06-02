Russian upper house votes to end Donald Trump flyover treaty Alaska Ukraine Kaliningrad Lithuania





The upper house of the Russian parliament on Wednesday voted to withdraw an international treaty allowing surveillance flights over military installations following the United States’ exit from the treaty.

The vote comes after US officials told Moscow last month that President Joe Biden’s administration decided not to re-enter the Open Skies Treaty, which authorized surveillance flights over military installations before the President Donald Trump does not withdraw from the pact.

As a presidential candidate, Biden had criticized Trump’s withdrawal as short-sighted. Moscow has indicated that it is ready to reverse the withdrawal process and stay in the 1992 treaty if the United States returns to the deal.

After the Russian upper house voted to leave the treaty, it would now go to Russian President Vladimir Putin for signature. If Putin approves the exit, it would take effect in six months.

Putin and Biden are due to have a summit in Geneva on June 16. The meeting comes as Russian-American relations have fallen to their lowest point since the days of the Cold War after Russia’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula by Ukraine in 2014 over accusations of Moscow interference in US elections, hacking attacks and other irritants.

The Open Skies Treaty aimed to build confidence between Russia and the West by allowing more than three dozen signatories to the agreements to conduct reconnaissance flights over their respective territories in order to collect information on the forces and military activities. More than 1,500 flights have been carried out under the treaty since its entry into force in 2002, aimed at promoting transparency and enabling oversight of arms control and other agreements.

Trump withdrew from the pact last year, arguing that Russian violations prevented Washington from remaining a party. Washington completed its withdrawal from the treaty in November.

Moscow lamented the US withdrawal, warning that it would erode global security by making it harder for governments to interpret the intentions of other nations, especially amid heightened tensions between Russia and the West.

The European Union urged the United States to reconsider its exit and called on Russia to stay in the pact and lift flight restrictions, especially over its westernmost region of Kaliningrad, located between NATO allies Lithuania and Poland.

Russia insisted that restrictions on observation flights it imposed in the past were allowed under the treaty and noted that the United States was imposing more drastic restrictions on observation flights over from Alaska.

As a condition of remaining in the pact after the US withdrawal, Moscow unsuccessfully asked NATO allies to guarantee that they would not hand over to the United States the data collected during their observation flights over the United States. Russia.

