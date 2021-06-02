Here are some unforgettable dialogues from his films





Actress Sonakshi Sinha celebrates her 34th birthday on June 2. The daughter of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, she made her debut with Salman Khan-starrer Dabanng in 2010. The action comedy provided a good platform for her career, and since then Sonakshi has appeared in several hits. such as Rowdy Rathore, Son of Sardaar, R Rajkumar, Holiday and many more.

Initially cataloged as a ‘masala’ film heroine, her performance in the 2013 period romantic drama Lootera has received critical acclaim. However, his subsequent attempts to make socially relevant films such as Akira in 2016 and Noor in 2017 did not produce the desired results.

Nevertheless, the actress during her 10 years in Bollywood delivered unforgettable dialogues. As the actress turned 34, let’s relive some of her best lines.

Dabanng (2010)

One of the actress’ most iconic lines came in her first film Dabanng.

“Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab, pyar se lagta hai.”

Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobara (2013)

A sequel to the 2010 film starring Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi, the second part of the gangster drama starred Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha and Imran Khan in the lead roles.

“As a reward ki keemat sirf ek saal ki hoti hai…

Son of Sardaar (2012)

Sonakshi shared screen space with Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Juhi Chawla in this action comedy.

“Jithe maafi hai uthe pyar hai… jithe pyar hai uthe rab hai”

Akira (2016)

The crime thriller saw Sonakshi become a tough guy against Anurag Kashyap who played the role of a corrupt policeman in the film.

“Apahij woh nahi jiska koi ang na ho… apahij woh hai joh apne ang ka istamaal na kare…”

Young (2017)

This dramatic comedy follows the story of Noor (Sonakshi), a journalist in Mumbai.

“Asli bahadur woh nahi hote joh camera ke peeche sawaal poochte hai…

