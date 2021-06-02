Former President Donald Trump believes he will be reinstated in August





Former president and habitual liar Donald Trump has reportedly told friends and associates that he will be reinstated as president in August.

According to a tweet from New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, Trump is telling those around him that he expects to be reinstated as president by August.

Trump has told a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects him to be reinstated by August (no, that’s not how it works, but just by sharing the ‘information). https://t.co/kaXSXKnpF0

– Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 1, 2021

According to Haberman, Trump’s statement came after his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, expressed support for an attempted coup in the United States.

During a QAnon talk, Flynn was asked why a coup attempt similar to what happened in Myanmar cannot take place. “No reason, I mean, it should happen,” Flynn replied. Flynn later said he was misquoted, despite video footage of his response to the question.

A coup attempt has been widely discussed among Republicans who believe the election was stolen from Trump and the Republican Party. At the same time, Republicans largely ignore or reject the former president’s first coup attempt, the capital storm that took place in January.

Trump supporters may believe he is preparing for a second White House run, but others are working to put Trump and many members of his organization behind bars. New York Attorney General’s Cy Vance and Letitia James have joined forces in their investigation of Trump’s organization and his tax returns, which has now turned into a criminal investigation.

For those who believe he will be reinstated, if he is, it will take at least unprecedented action for this to happen given that there is no constitutional or legal recourse to overturn the results of an election after the Electoral College votes have been certified by Congress.

It appears that Trump and his supporters are banking on the results of several partisan election audits. However, at least one of these audits has already been scrutinized. Arizona’s Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, a group made up mostly of Republicans, has urged Arizona Senate President Karen Fann to end the audit.

We implore you to recognize the obvious truth: your listeners are way above their heads, the board wrote in a letter to Fann according to Yahoo News. “America should recognize the same.”

