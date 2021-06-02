Mamata vs Modi fights: Noise in national politics for an alternative

With India hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, a U.S. data intelligence firm found in its investigation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approval ratings fell to their lowest in May. Recent developments in West Bengal give credence to this investigation as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seems to have won the political slugfest.

Mamata Banerjee, despite losing her seat in the recent parliamentary elections, has become Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s most powerful challenger. This is not the first time, however, that a predominantly regional or state leader has faced Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sparking speculation about a national alternative.

ARVIND KEJRIWAL

Narendra Modi appeared on the national scene in the second half of 2013, with most political observers already ruling out Congress’s chances of survival in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The election results were as expected.

Curiously, the buzz to find an alternative was already placed in the national political space. The leader of the Aam Aadmi (AAP) party, Arvind Kejriwal, the current chief minister of Delhi, was seen as the rallying point, especially after his decision to contest from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh against Narendra Modi, who also occupied a second headquarters in Vadodara in its home state, Gujarat. .

Narendra Modi’s first wave saw BJP achieve a one-party majority in Lok Sabha after 30 years. However, the election results were also credited to the TINA factor (there is no alternative). The Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi had already been sacked by political experts.

Arvind Kejriwal came back to account in 2015 when his AAP crushed the BJP and pulverized Congress in the Delhi Assembly elections. A series of political clashes followed between the Kejriwal government and the Modi government. The current fight between Mamata Banerjee and Narendra Modi looks like a mirror image.

Like Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar also designed a coalition to retain the heavyweight of Narendra Modi’s elections in Bihar in 2015. But Arvind Kejriwal generated more waves of alternatives.

The mainstream that Arvind Kejriwal could be an alternative to Narendra Modi at the Center was blocked after the Punjab Assembly elections in 2017, as the AAP failed to win the election and changed its political course to keep Delhi in 2020.

N CHANDRABABU NAIDU

Before Rahul Gandhi takes center stage for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with allegations of Rafale deal and the campaign slogan “chowkidar chor hai” (the guardian is a thief), the former minister Chief of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu was the rallying point for several months.

Chandrababu Naidu left Narendra Modi’s government in March 2018. He led a campaign to build an alternative coalition addressing Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar, Party chairman Samajwadi Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Party leader Samaj Mayawati among others.

The TDP went on to say that Chandrababu Naidu was “an alternative” and “a threat” to Narendra Modi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Oddly enough, as Chandrababu Naidu campaigned against Narendra Modi to build an alternative front, he said he was offered the post of prime minister twice in 1996 and 1997.

But Chandrababu Naidu lost its political relevance as an alternative to Narendra Modi at the Center after his party’s landslide defeat in the 2019 elections in Lok Sabha and in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls.

SHARAD PAWAR

Sharad Pawar has been an eternal third front, seeking an alternative political coalition to lead and become its leader. He left the president of the party opposed to the Congress, Sonia Gandhi. Many believe that if Sharad Pawar had stayed in Congress, he could have been Sonia Gandhi’s choice for the post of Prime Minister instead of Manmohan Singh in 2004.

The NCP had in fact proposed Sharad Pawar as a possible “secular” alternative to Narendra Modi in the 2014 elections in Lok Sabha. In his interview with India Today, Sharad Pawar hinted at enough hints for an alternative space at the Center.

Later, his trusted assistant Praful Patel said, “If there was a situation where there was consensus on the matter… then Sharad Pawar would definitely be ready (to become prime minister).

Sharad Pawar picked up on this thread ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. But the poll results showed a stronger Modi wave in 2019. Sharad Pawar, however, created new buzz with the Maharashtra Assembly elections later in 2019 and the design of a coalition to shock the modified BJP. .

NOW, MAMATA BANERJEE

For a long time, Mamata Banerjee and Narendra Modi shared good rapport. After the victory in 2014, Narendra Modi as Prime Minister praised Mamata Banerjee in Parliament in his first response to the debate on the vote of thanks on the President’s speech.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Mamata Banerjee for working “hard to bring West Bengal out of the woes of 35 years”. Earlier in 2012, Mamata Banerjee praised Narnedra Modi’s leadership saying, “Gujarat has been nurtured and it is moving forward.

The good nature was such that it led Rahul Gandhi to question Mamata Banerjee about his decision to accompany Narendra Modi to Bangladesh in 2015 after snubbing former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on the same subject.

Things shifted between Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee in the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections. The BJP, however, garnered fewer votes than it did in Lok Sabha’s 2014 election, but it was clear the party was going to be Mamata Banerjee’s challenger in West Bengal.

In the 2016 election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the Sarada scam and Narada’s corruption while accusing the Mamata Banerjee government of corruption and saying that the Kolkata overflight tragedy was “God’s message to the government. people ”of Bengal to save the state from its Trinamool congress. .

Mamata Banerjee returned the favor by addressing Narendra Modi as an “expiration babu” who needed a “democracy slap” and compared him to Ravan, the demon king mentioned in the Ramayana.

The 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls saw only an increase in scathing posers and accusations against each other. The personal loss of Mamata Banerjee and the resounding defeat of the BJP in the Bengal elections only fueled the political struggles between the two leaders.

With Mamata Banerjee appearing to outsmart Narendra Modi, the noise for an alternative in national politics is returning.

AND THE NEXT?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, has remained the most popular politician in India since 2014 despite fluctuations in approval ratings in surveys conducted by different agencies.

In the latter case, data collected by the American company Morning Consult shows that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s net approval ratings have remained higher than other world leaders.

Mamata Banerjee or any other politician might not become a real alternative in national politics until they surpass Narendra Modi’s approval ratings.