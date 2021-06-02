Chotu gang resurfaces in Rajanpur, kidnaps 2 policemen – Pakistan





LAHORE: Holding two police officers hostage, the infamous Chotu gang demanded the release of its main accomplices, including the leader, currently serving time in various prisons in the Punjab for their return (the cops) unharmed.

The gang kidnapped agents from the Katcha neighborhood of Rajanpur a few days ago. Its main gangsters were arrested during an army-led operation, named Zarb-i-Ahan, launched in the riparian areas of Rajanpur district in April 2016. As a result of the operation, its operatives, including the Chief Ghulam Rasool Chhotu, had surrendered to the army.

In March 2019, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) sentenced Ghulam Rasool Chhotu and his 19 accomplices to death on 18 counts and fined them 6.2 million rupees. They were convicted under articles of the PPC, the Anti-Terrorism Law of 1997 and the Explosives Law of 1908.

Demands the release of sentenced members, including the leader

The remnants of the infamous gang recently reorganized their network and kidnapped two police officers who were visiting a tea stall at night near the Jevan Mor Police Checkpoint in Rajanpur a few days ago. The gangsters transported the abducted officers to their dens in the remote river area from where they requested their release, a senior official told Dawn.

The manager called this negligence on the part of staff deployed to the checkpoint, saying they should not have made it to the tea stand at night without the support of their colleagues. He said the Rajanpur District Police conducted negotiations with the gang members through some known people in the area, but refused to release the officers.

Police denied the kidnappers’ request on legal grounds, saying the gang members had been convicted by the court and the police lacked jurisdiction to make a decision in this regard. However, members of the Chotu gang lobbied for the release of their accomplices, the official said, adding that the police also hired a very influential businessman from the Mazari tribe in Rajanpur district for negotiations.

He runs an import / export business in Qatar, Bahrain and some European countries from his central office in Islamabad.

The official said the businessman had ties to members of the Chotu gang operating in Kacha neighborhoods in Rajanpur and that police officers hoped he could play a role in mediating between the gangsters and the police to the safe release of the kidnapped police officers.

He added that the Rajanpur police had also planned a major ground operation against the gang as part of a parallel effort to put pressure on the bandits while the Punjab Rangers had also been alerted in this regard.

Meanwhile, police in Dera Ghazi Khan wrote a letter to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for legal action against the social media accounts of the Ladi gang, operating in the district. The accounts had posted a clip of the gang’s brutal murder of two police facilitators.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had learned of the incident and had given instructions for an operation against the Ladi gang. The police, along with the Pakistan Rangers, carried out a major operation a few days ago and destroyed eight hiding places of the gangsters who had abandoned the site. The gang uploaded more clips to social media after the operation.

District Police Officer Umer Saeed Malik told Dawn that an official letter had been sent to the FIA ​​for legal action against the Ladi gang’s social media accounts.

Posted in Dawn, June 2, 2021

