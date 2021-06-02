How Boris Johnson could prevent Prince Charles from becoming king as the Queen marks her birthday

Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill was famed against Britain taking a day off for the Queen’s coronation 68 years ago on Wednesday.

Her Majesty was only 25 years old when she ascended the throne on the death of her father, George VI, on February 6, 1952.

She clashed with the wartime leader – who did not want the ceremony to distract the British from rebuilding the country’s economy after World War II.

Young Queen Elizabeth II finally got her wish and the ceremony was televised to millions of people around the world on June 2, 1953.

But experts now fear Britain faces a massive unemployment and inflation crisis in the wake of Brexit and the Covid pandemic.

And a royal historian who wrote an academic dissertation on the former prime minister has warned that history could repeat itself for Prince Charles.

The founder of the British Monarchists Society said Churchill admirer Boris Johnson may decide to delay the coronation of the heir to the throne if it helps him stay in power.







With Charles already 72, you could see he would never become king, Thomas Mace-Archer-Mills told The Daily Star.

Referring to Prince Harry’s recent comments on the press treatment of his wife Meghan Markle, he said: “It is Prince Charles, not Harry, who should be concerned about the repetition of history.

“If there is political capital to be gained by delaying the coronation of Prince Charles, of course Boris will want to take advantage of it.







“Time is an issue – any delay in the coronation of Prince Charles, depending on when he takes the throne, could mean he is or is not even lucky enough to have a crown on his head due of his advanced age. “

Mr Mace-Archer-Mills pointed out that a precedent set after the death of George VI could require Charles to wait five months before being proclaimed king after the death of his mother.

He said: “If Her Majesty lives as long as her mother, God willing, then she will be queen for another seven years, making Prince Charles about 80 when he becomes king.







“While Charles is in great shape and health, that doesn’t mean he’s guaranteed these attributes forever. In seven years, if the queen continues, he could very well be of a different physical build where every month, week and day matters.

“Delaying his coronation for no good reason, given his advanced age, will decide whether or not he will be crowned.”

He added: “The parallels between the crowning of the Queen and that of Prince Charles when he becomes King, will have both frightening and bizarre coincidences between them, especially with the style and functioning of their respective Prime Minister, if Boris was still Prime Minister.







“Debt is something Churchill and Boris have in common. Churchill saw Britain go through the tough and rationed times of World War II, while Boris is currently seeing the country going through the worst economic crisis since 2008, the aftermath Brexit and the debt-ridden debt recovery.The coronavirus pandemic.

“If Her Majesty expires while Boris is still Prime Minister, then the scenario could very well be the same as when Churchill was faced with a new monarch ascending to the throne while in office.

“The nation will be in debt as it was under Churchill’s government, and questions of the transition between monarchs, the style of reign and the changes that should be implemented in government and the public sector should be taken into account. counted and sorted. “

The Cabinet Office has been contacted for comment.