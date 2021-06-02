2 main Manhattan DA candidates facing the Trump question





Whoever wins the race to be Manhattan’s next prosecutor will take charge of one of the most controversial and high-profile criminal investigations in the office’s history: the investigation into former President Donald J. Trump and his company .

Two of the top contenders in the Democratic primary, Alvin Bragg and Tali Farhadian Weinstein, have had previous contact with Mr. Trump’s administration that could become a problem if one of them becomes a district attorney.

Mr. Bragg, a former official in the New York attorney general’s office, frequently reminds voters that in his former job he sued Mr. Trump’s administration more than a hundred times.

Ms. Farhadian Weinstein, who was previously general counsel for the Brooklyn District Attorney, spoke less of Mr. Trump. She only occasionally notes her involvement in a successful lawsuit against the Trump administration. And she hasn’t spoken publicly of a single interview with Trump administration officials for a federal judge post early in her tenure.

Mr Bragg and Ms Farhadian Weinstein are among eight Democratic candidates vying to replace Cyrus R. Vance Jr., the district attorney, who is not running for re-election. With less than a month to go to the primary, Mr. Trump continues to hover in the race.

Mr Vances’ office recently convened a grand jury that will hear evidence about Mr Trump and his company, according to a person with knowledge of the case, a sign that the investigation may soon escalate.

Mr Bragg and Ms Farhadian Weinstein have raised more money than any of their opponents, and both say they have prosecution experience to take over the office.

But each would also bring particular experiences to the Trump inquiry that the former president, based on his past actions, seems likely to use against them: Mr. Braggs history of legal conflict with Mr. Trump and Ms. Farhadian Weinsteins discussion previously undisclosed from a judicial post with attorneys for the Trump administration.

Andrew Weissmann, former senior prosecutor for Robert S. Mueller III, the special advocate who investigated Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, said he expected Mr. Trump to target the next district attorney just as he attacked Mr. Mueller, whom the former president called a real Never Trumper and totally in conflict.

No matter who is elected, he will research the opposition, and assuming an indictment is filed or something like that, he will do what he did with the special advocate, said Weissmann.

The constitution of a new grand jury, first reported by the Washington Post, follows years of investigation by Mr. Vance, who has focused on possible financial crimes within the Trump Organization, in particular tax and banking fraud.

Prosecutors were already using grand juries to issue subpoenas, obtain documents and hear testimony, but the new grand jury is expected to hear a series of witnesses in the coming months. There is no indication that the investigation has reached an advanced stage or that prosecutors have decided to press charges against Mr. Trump or his company.

Trump’s advisers have said he will attempt to challenge the motives of prosecutors investigating him. After the publication of The Posts report, Mr Trump called the investigation purely political and said our prosecutors were politicized.

This is an attack he could make on Mr. Bragg, who has repeatedly referred to his numerous lawsuits against Mr. Trump and his administration, referring to a period from 2017 to 2018 when he served as senior official under successive New York attorneys general. , Eric Schneiderman and Barbara D. Underwood.

Mr. Bragg, at a Democratic Candidates Forum in December, cited the trial as one of the reasons he was qualified to oversee District Attorney Trump’s investigation.

I have investigated Trump and his children and held them accountable for their misconduct with the Trump Foundation, Mr. Bragg said. I know how to follow the facts and hold those in power to account.

Mr Bragg acknowledged that Mr Trump might seek to make a problem out of his own hands if he wins. When asked how he would deal with the former president’s accusations of bias, Mr Bragg said he was attentive to what he said publicly and what he did not say .

It is a fact that I have sued Trump over a hundred times, Mr Bragg said. I can’t change that fact, and neither can I. It was important work. It is separate from anything the prosecutor’s office can look at now.

Ms Farhadian Weinstein spokeswoman Jennifer Blatus accused Mr Bragg of attacking Mr Trump for political gain whenever he had the chance, contrary to what Ms Blatus called a wise approach of its candidates.

In an emailed statement, Ms. Farhadian Weinstein explained her reluctance to talk about a potential attack on her by Mr. Trump.

I have repeatedly refused requests to discuss a hypothetical argument that a current subject of an investigation at the Manhattan prosecutor’s office might make it the only appropriate approach to open cases that the next prosecutor will inherit, a- she declared.

She also criticized Mr. Bragg for organizing a fundraiser with Daniel S. Goldman, a former House attorney who worked on Mr. Trump’s first impeachment.

Ms. Farhadian Weinsteins’ meeting with lawyers from the Trump administration regarding the judge’s office took place in 2017, at the start of the Trump administration.

A friend of Ms Farhadian Weinstein, Harvard Law School professor Noah Feldman, suggested her as a candidate for a district court judge to Avi Berkowitz, then Jared Kushner’s special assistant, Mr. Feldman. He did it on his own, he said. (Two years later, in 2019, Mr. Feldman testified against Mr. Trump in his first impeachment hearing.)

Ms Farhadian Weinstein, who had previously applied for a judge’s post under President Barack Obama’s administration, received an out of the blue phone call from the Trump administration, she told an associate. It is not uncommon for lawyers with judicial aspirations to seek a post of judge regardless of the political party. Ms Farhadian Weinstein has been registered as both an Independent and a Democrat in recent years and she attended the meeting at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House grounds.

But the meeting, which included attorneys John Bash and Gregory G. Katsas of the White House Counsels Office, turned heated amid a disagreement over constitutional law, the partner said, and the conversation never got further. .

A former administration official who was familiar with the meeting did not recall it being called passionate and referred to it as a superficial interview organized to appease the former president’s son-in-law.

A person close to Mr Kushner said that although Mr Kushner periodically passed on to the White House Office of Counsel the recommendations people would make for judges, he has no recollection of the discussion on Ms Farhadian Weinstein. There is no evidence that Mr. Trump was personally aware of Ms. Farhadian Weinstein’s interest in a judge’s post or her trip to meet with White House lawyers.

While Ms Farhadian Weinstein’s interview for a judge’s post in 2017 could serve as fodder for political attacks by former presidents if she becomes a district attorney, legal experts said it neither raised any ethical issues nor required that she recuse herself from the office’s investigation into Mr. Trump and his organization.

Susan Lerner, executive director of Common Cause New York, a good government advocacy group, said in an interview that although Ms Farhadian Weinstein would not have been forced to disclose the meeting publicly in the race for district prosecutors , the information was certainly relevant to the job for which she is applying.

Its information voters will want to take into account, and it’s up to them to decide how that counts in their final choice, Lerner said.

William K. Rashbaum and Benjamin Protess contributed reporting and Susan Beachy contributed research.

