The losers of the Turkish Qatari reconciliation with Egypt | Ibrahim al Zobeidi

Since July 2013, the day that millions of Egyptians took to the streets in response to the army’s call, and even weeks before that, the regime that the Egyptian people and their army established on the ruins of reign of the Muslim Brotherhood, has been portrayed by Turkish, Qatari and fraternal sources, such as the dictatorial and Abdelfattah al-Sisi portrayed as the leader of a military coup whose perpetrators were ungrateful to the late President Mohamed Morsi, who had made Sissi a close collaborator and appointed him Minister of Defense.

For eight years, the coffers of Qatar and Turkey were wide open to the Muslim Brotherhood and to any other enemy of Egypt and its president. They could help themselves at will, by launching satellite channels and radio stations, as well as newspapers, news agencies and news websites.

They were free to set up companies and money transfer offices that financed mujahedin cells and bought tons of bombs, cannons and explosive devices. These were smuggled into Egypt to kill Egyptian officers, soldiers and police in revenge on Sisi and in an attempt to undermine internal security and fuel popular resentment in order to overthrow the government.

At that time, Qatar and Turkey not only applauded the Muslim Brotherhood’s guerrilla campaign in Sinai, but infiltrated Libya with weapons, money, experts and mercenaries to besiege Egypt. , in order to restore power to the heirs of the founder of the Brothers, Imam Hassan al-Banna.

Things reached a point where Istanbul and Doha had become operating rooms for the Muslim Brotherhood, staging open and secret activities against the Sisi government. They also hosted personalities directly involved in terrorist crimes in Egypt and registered on terrorist lists.

In eight years, the Turkish and Qatari media have spared no accusations by any means possible against Sisi personally and his government.

Every day, the Muslim Brotherhood, from its bases in Istanbul and Doha, broadcast news of the successes of their armed cells and of the defeats of the Egyptian army, all announcing the imminent victory.

Then, suddenly, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan realized that the Egyptian government was not born out of a treacherous coup against the legitimately elected government affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood and that Sisi was not not a dictator and an outlaw by international and humanitarian standards. . In addition, he realized that the relationship with him is necessary for the common good of the two peoples and for the security and stability of the region.

At the same time, relations between Egypt and Qatar, Turkey’s permanent ally, experienced a great de-escalation, followed by the resumption of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, called on the Egyptian president, congratulating him on the advent of the blessed month of Ramadan.

Next, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani announced that Egypt is one of the main countries in the region and plays a leading role in regional issues, stressing that President Abdelfattah al -Sisi represents the elected legitimacy in Egypt.

Thus, the stories broadcast by the Al-Jazeera channel from Doha and the satellite television channels Watan, Al-Shourouq andIstanbul’s Mekameleen against Egypt and his government since June 30, 2013 were not honest, fair or correct. The innocent lives that have been lost, the homes that have been destroyed, the interests that have been ruined, and the money wasted on activities in Sinai, Cairo and other Egyptian cities over the past eight years, were- do they pay the price for madness, dishonest policies and decisions and doomed dreams?

Such reversals are not unusual in political history. Governments change their attitudes and policies to suit their changing interests.

We are not interested here in the details of the Turkish-Qatari reconciliation with Sisis Egypt and its results, as much as in the search for the real losers in such reconciliations.

Those who let themselves be completely used as tools for governments in their selfish battles often find themselves, when the battles are over and their need is gone, out of the game with little to show.

At this stage of the new regional relations, there are two losers. The first is the Muslim Brotherhood, with its political, military and economic ideology and organizational structure, and the second is Obamas America who bet on the Muslim Brotherhood and supported them without limits.

Today, the Muslim Brotherhood is right to worry about their fate, in anticipation of their expulsion from the two countries, in accordance with the conditions set by the Egyptian government. Finding alternative shelters, when they are on Interpol’s wanted lists, will be extremely difficult.

In light of this new reality, the Muslim Brotherhood has become a thing of the past.

After losing the warm Turkish and Qatari embrace, Bidens America abandoned its Obamaism, which was supposed to continue betting on Islamic extremism. He is now correcting the past mistakes of Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Biden.

Senior Egyptian Brotherhood leaders made mistakes towards their movement, themselves and their families when they recklessly became more Turkish than Erdogan and more Qatari than Tamim, under the delusion that Turkish-Qatari enmity towards Egypt is principled, ideologically rooted and resilient. . They were excessive in their hostility towards their own country and left no room for reconciliation between themselves and their people. They lost their two shelters. They have also not been granted permanent residency in the comfort of their Turkish and Qatari host countries, under the new American sponsorship, nor can they return home safely.