Failure to try Imran Khan for treason in 2014 attack on parliament was ‘mistake’, opposition leader says





ANI | Updated: 02 Jun 2021 15:08 IST

Lahore [Pakistan], June 2 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal said not to try Prime Minister Imran Khan for treason was a mistake, as part of a attack on Pakistani parliament almost seven years ago “We should have filed a treason complaint against Imran Khan under article 6 for attacking the parliament … but we were unable to do so. was our mistake, “Iqbal told a reporter from the party secretariat on Monday, Dawn reported. He said the attack on parliament was a “serious crime” because it amounted to attacking the constitution and said the mistake of not trying Khan was in the public interest because the Nawaz Sharif government did not want to be accused of political victimization. A party insider said some members asked Nawaz to reserve Imran Khan under Article 6, but he could not make a decision saying it would not work because the “powers that be” were with Khan. It comes after a counterterrorism court acquitted the Prime Minister in the 2014 attack on Parliament case, Dawn reported.

On September 1, 2014, hundreds of protesters belonging to Dr Tahirul Qadri’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) allegedly ransacked PTV’s headquarters and parliament and brutally beat a senior police official . Imran Khan, Tahirul Qadri and several others were sentenced for their alleged involvement in the attack. Iqbal further said Khan did his best to overthrow the PML-N government in 2014 with the support of “the local and international establishment.” It was an open secret that Imran Khan and the then DG ISI were conspiring against the elected government. With the help of international lobbies, Imran Khan created obstacles to the Chinese president’s visit and made him postpone, ”he said. The opposition leader further said that Imran Khan’s government was lying about its economic achievements because it burdened the nation with a loan of Rs 13 trillion and had completely failed in collecting taxes. The defeat in every by-election showed the [eroding] The popularity of the PTI government which had made the lives of the masses miserable, he said. The PML-N leader also warned the PTI government against any plans to postpone the upcoming elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. (ANI)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos